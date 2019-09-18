The Hundred: Lydia Greenway and Tom Moody named as coaches for team based at the Oval

England legend Lydia Greenway and experienced Australian Tom Moody have been appointed as the head coaches of the Oval-based The Hundred team.

The ECB’s new competition begins next summer with eight male and female teams.

Greenway, 34, played 14 Test matches and 126 one-day internationals for England, winning the Ashes five times.

She has been coaching at Kent since retiring in 2016.

And Greenway is excited to work with some of the world's best players.

“Coaching is something that I’m hugely passionate about,” Greenway said.

“When you’re working with players who want to get better and improve all of the time, that’s special.

“I feel extremely privileged to have this chance. It’s an opportunity to work with the best players in the country and the best players from around the world, which is really exciting.

“The Hundred will provide a platform for domestic players to step forward and make their case for selection on a stage that is as close to international cricket as you can get.”

Moody is one of the most experienced and successful limited overs coaches in cricket.

He guided Sri Lanka to the final of the inaugral World Twenty20 in 2007 and enjoyed a successful stint with the Sunrisers Hyderabad of the IPL, taking them to the playoffs in five of his seven season in charge.

Outgoing England head coach Trevor Bayliss will take the reigns at Sunrisers for the next IPL season.

Moody, who played eight Tests and 72 ODIs for Australia, is excited by the challenge that the “innovative” new competition will provide.

“Anything that is new and is innovative has an automatic appeal. From a coaching perspective it presents new challenges to test yourself against in a world-class environment.

“To be a part of the early stages of a tournament where you have the opportunity to set the tone around what the 100-ball format will look like is a unique opportunity.

“Drawing on the knowledge of the local coaches will be critical. That opportunity works the other way where, as head coaches, we can pass on our knowledge from other tournaments, which will hopefully be beneficial for all of the assistant coaches.”

Tom Moody is one of the most successful limited-overs coaches (Getty)

The confirmation of Moody’s appointment means that all eight men’s coaches have now been named.

Not a single one is British, with five Australians and a coach from each of Sri Laka (Mahela Jayawardene), New Zealand (Stephen Fleming) and South Africa (Gary Kirsten).

Australian Ben Sawyer will coach the Edgabston-based women’s team, it was also confirmed today.

The coach of the women’s team to be based at Old Trafford is yet to be named.

The Hundred coaches

Birmingham: Andrew McDonald (Australia, men’s); Ben Sawyer (Australia, women’s)

Cardiff: Gary Kirsten (South Africa, men’s); Matthew Mott (Australia, women’s)

Leeds: Darren Lehmann (Australia, men’s); Danielle Hazell (England, women’s)

London (Lord’s): Shane Warne (Australia, men’s); Lisa Keightley (Australia, women’s)

London (The Oval): Tom Moody (Australia); Lydia Greenway (England, women’s)

Manchester: Simon Katich (Australia, men’s); women’s TBA

Nottingham: Stephen Fleming (New Zealand, men’s); Salliann Briggs (England, women’s)

Southampton: Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka, men’s); Charlotte Edwards (England, women’s)