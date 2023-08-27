The Hundred final live: score and latest updates from Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals

Tom Curran, with the help of Jimmy Neesham, got the Oval Invincibles innings back on track with some big hitting - PA/Adam Davy

07:38 PM BST

90 balls to go Originals 15/0 (Buttler 5 Salt 10)

Gus Atkinson, who has been the fastest bowler in the tournament, will bowl another set of five from the Pavilion End. That is exactly what the Originals did. Salt swings hard and gets a lucky inside edge for four. Much better from Buttler, who gets onto the top of his toes and on the top of the bounce as he hits through cover for four.

07:35 PM BST

95 balls to go Originals 6/0 (Buttler 1 Salt 5)

Sam Curran bowls the opening set. Curran is getting a little bit of movement into the right handers. Salt gets off the mark with a drive down to long-on for one. Curran v Buttler. Great head-to-head. Buttler pushes into the off-side for a single to get himself going. Salt gets the first boundary of the run chase with a drilled shot over cover for four.

07:31 PM BST

Run chase about to get underway

The players are back out and the Manchester Originals need 162 to win the 2023 Mens Hundred. Phil Salt and Jos Buttler, who batted superbly last night in the Eliminator, stride out to the crease.

07:28 PM BST

Brilliant partnership

That sixth wicket partnership between Neesham and T Curran was worth 127 runs in 65 balls. Superb batting which has set up what looks like a tricky run chase for the Originals. They must have thought at one point they would only be chasing 110. Add another 50 runs to that.

07:18 PM BST

100 balls Invincibles 161/5

This has been a great final over from Zaman Khan. But the last ball of the innings is smashed back over his head by Curran for six. The Invincibles finish on 161/5, Tom Curran not out on 67 and Jimmy Neesham ends on 57 not out. That was the highest partnership in the history of the mens Hundred.

07:14 PM BST

95 balls Invincibles 151/5 (Neesham 56 T Curran 59)

Neesham has brought up his fifty now and these two have batted superbly. A couple of boundaries from that latest set from Gleeson. Another expensive set. One more set of five balls left to be bowled by Zaman Khan.

07:11 PM BST

90 balls Invincibles 139/5 (Neesham 45 T Curran 58)

Can the Invincibles get to 160 here? At 34/5 they could only have dreamt of that total. These two have now put on over 100 for this sixth wicket partnership.

07:06 PM BST

85 balls Invincibles 134/5 (Neesham 43 T Curran 57)

Curran brings up his fifty with an outrageous upper cut over point for six. This has been a superb innings.

Neesham plays a delightful, slightly unorthodox flick off his legs for four. The Originals cannot stop the flow of runs and the game is a completely different one to 40/50 balls ago.

07:03 PM BST

80 balls Invincibles 120/5 (Neesham 38 T Curran 48)

Once again too short from Hartley and Neesham pulls it this time for six. The Invincibles now look like they could set a very competitive total. Four more to Curran and the Invincibles as he cuts it behind square on the off-side for four. He follows that up with a pull for four. The momentum has completely shifted and the Originals will be chasing a much higher total than they thought they would be when they had the Invincibles 34/5.

06:59 PM BST

75 balls Invincibles 103/5 (Neesham 31 T Curran 38)

First ball after the strategic timeout is too short from Hartley and is pulled away for four by Neesham. The hundred is brought up, which looked a long way away half an hour ago.

06:54 PM BST

70 balls Invincibles 95/5 (Neesham 25 T Curran 36)

After an awful start for the Invincibles the runs are now flowing. Neesham has drilled Gleeson over cover for four. Curran now pulls Gleeson over deep square leg for six and the momentum is shifting. Strategic timeout has been taken.

06:51 PM BST

65 balls Invincibles 84/5 (Neesham 20 T Curran 30)

What a shot from Curran, who is batting really well. People associate the Hundred with big shots and some slogging. But that is beautifully driven through cover for four. He follows that up with another four through backward point. Fifty partnership up.

06:47 PM BST

60 balls Invincibles 74/5 (Neesham 19 T Curran 21)

Curran belts the final ball of Walter’s latest set of five for six through cow corner. The Invincibles need more shots like that for the rest of the innings. How many constitutes a defendable total? 120? 130?

06:44 PM BST

55 balls Invincibles 64/5 (Neesham 17 T Curran 12)

Nearly a caught and bowled. Neesham chips it into the air and Hartley, running back, just cannot quite take the catch. Still only really singles at the moment for the Invincibles. They need to get to a total where they have a chance of defending it.

06:41 PM BST

50 balls Invincibles 59/5 (Neesham 15 T Curran 10)

If the Invincibles have any chance of winning this final this partnership is going to be vital. There is still Ross Whiteley to come but this is a crucial period in the match. Curran hits the first six of the final as he pulls Overton over deep backward square leg.

06:38 PM BST

45 balls Invincibles 51/5 (Neesham 14 T Curran 3)

That was fortunate for Neesham. He tries to hoick Zaman Khan through the leg-side off a free hit but it ends up going over third man for four. But later in the over he crunches a pull shot for four.

06:34 PM BST

40 balls Invincibles 39/5 (Neesham 5 T Curran 2)

The Originals are in dreamland currently and Buttler’s decision at the toss to bowl first is looking like a masterstroke.

06:32 PM BST

Wicket

Jacks b Hartley c Walter 14 Another horror moment for the Invincibles. Hartley’s first ball is halfway down the track but Jacks top edges the pull shot and is caught in the deep. The Invincibles are all over the place. FOW 34/5

06:31 PM BST

35 balls Invincibles 34/4 (Neesham 2 Jacks 14)

Not a great start for Overton. Having just dropped Jacks, his first two balls of the day are wides. Overton gets one to rise on Neesham but the top edge lands safely. The Originals could not have dreamt of a better start to this game. Just singles at the moment which the Originals will be happy with.

06:26 PM BST

Wicket

Billings 10 b Walter c Buttler Walter has come on to bowl for the Originals. Little and Gleeson have bowled the first 25 balls between them and bowled brilliantly. Jacks slashes at one and J Overton drops it at point. That is a big drop and he should have caught that. Billings then drills it through cover for four to rub salt into the wounds. But Walter has Billings caught down the leg-side. FOW 28/4

06:22 PM BST

25 balls Invincibles 22/3 (Billings 5 Jacks 11)

Buttler is keeping Little and Gleeson on to keep the pressure on the Invincibles. Fortune for the Invincibles as Billings edges one past slip for four down to third-man. That is the end of the powerplay and it is safe to say the Originals are currently in complete control.

06:18 PM BST

20 balls Invincibles 16/3 (Billings 0 Jacks 10)

Another great set for the Originals. Little and Gleeson have been fantastic with the ball in these first 20 balls.

06:16 PM BST

Wicket

S Curran b Little c Buttler 0 Two wickets in two balls and what a start for the Originals. Sam Curran nicks his first ball behind to Buttler off Little and the Invincibles are in huge trouble. FOW 15/3

06:13 PM BST

Wicket

Stirling b Gleeson c Walter 5 Gleeson comes back on from the Nursery End and his first ball is belted over cover by Jacks for four. What a top shot! Later in the over Stirling flicks one off his pads for four. Gleeson’s first spell was great, not so much this one.

But off the last ball of the set Stirling hits a low full toss straight to mid-on where Walter takes a great catch. FOW 15/2

06:09 PM BST

10 balls Invincibles 6/1 (Stirling 1 Jacks 5)

Little will bowl the next five balls from the Pavilion End as well. His first ball is a beauty. It nips back into Jacks and somehow does not take the edge or hit the stumps. That deserved a wicket. Little goes up for an appeal for LBW but that was going down leg and was given not out.

Jacks gets a run down to backward point. Just six runs off the first 10 balls. Jos Buttler will be delighted with how his side have started.

06:06 PM BST

5 balls Invincibles 5/1 (Stirling 1 Jacks 4)

Stirling gets off the mark first ball with a flick to deep square leg. Jacks finishes the first batch of five with a delightful drive down the ground for four. Terrific, conventional shot.

06:03 PM BST

Wicket

Roy b Gleeson c Buttler 0 A wicket third ball for the Originals. What a start! After two dot balls, Gleeson nips one back into Roy who gets an inside edge and Buttler takes an easy catch. FOW 0/1

06:00 PM BST

Here we go

The players are out onto the outfield at Lord’s and the final is about to get underway. Jason Roy and Will Jacks are opening the batting for the Invincibles. Richard Gleeson will open the bowling.

05:51 PM BST

Michael Vaughan on the BBC

“The men’s tournament this year has been the strongest of the three years so far. There have been tight finishes, it’s been high-scoring and exciting. “There is star quality in both of these sides. Jos Buttler was phenomenal last night and if he gets going tonight, he’ll be very difficult for the Brave bowlers to stop.”

05:48 PM BST

Different preparation

These two sides have had very different weeks. The Oval Invincibles, who topped the pool stages, have not played since Monday. Meanwhile the Manchester Originals reached the final last night. Will the Invincibles be a bit rusty? You cannot imagine the Originals will be too tired from last night, so will they have some momentum from playing last night?

05:45 PM BST

Full teams

Oval Invincibles: 1 Will Jacks, 2 Jason Roy, 3 Paul Stirling, 4 Sam Curran, 5 Sam Billings (capt & wk), 6 Jimmy Neesham, 7 Tom Curran, 8 Ross Whiteley, 9 Gus Atkinson, 10 Nathan Sowter, 11 Danny Briggs

Manchester Originals: 1 Jos Buttler (capt & wk), 2 Phil Salt, 3 Max Holden, 4 Laurie Evans, 5 Wayne Madsen, 6 Paul Walter, 7 Jamie Overton, 8 Tom Hartley, 9 Josh Little, 10 Zaman Khan, 11 Richard Gleeson.

05:42 PM BST

Three changes for the Invincibles

The Oval Invincibles have made three changes to their side; Paul Stirling is in for Tawanda Muyeye, Danny Briggs and Ross Whiteley replace Spencer Johnson and Adam Zampa.

05:36 PM BST

Toss won by the Originals

Jos Buttler and the Manchester Originals have won the toss and they will bowl. Buttler has said his side fancy a chase. They have made on change with Tom Hartley coming in for Calvin Harrison.

05:32 PM BST

Who will bat first?

Time for the toss...

05:21 PM BST

Buttler the lead man

In terms of the batting numbers, Jos Buttler has been leading the way by a country mile. He has scored 380 runs, 140 more than any other batsman. He will be leading England in a T20 series against New Zealand starting on Wednesday as well as at the 50-over World Cup in India later this year.

05:11 PM BST

Women's final

In the Women’s final, Southern Brave have beaten Northern Superchargers by 34 runs. The Brave lost in last year’s final but have gone one step better this year.

05:05 PM BST

New winner will be crowned

Jos Buttler’s Manchester Originals take on Oval Invincibles at Lord’s tonight in the 2023 Hundred final.

Last night the Manchester Originals booked their place in the final after they defeated the Southern Brave at The Oval in a high-scoring run chase. After Brave posted 196/1, Originals captain Buttler led the run chase with a fantastic 83 in 32 balls, supported by Phil Salt’s 82 off 46 balls. It was the highest run chase in the history of the competition. Buttler was delighted to secure victory and their place in the final.

“That was fantastic. It was a tough fielding innings but we knew with a good start we’d have a chance on a great pitch and a short boundary on one side.

“I was a bit disappointed that they got such a big score, there were a few things I could have done differently as captain but we just had to park it and once we got into our flow, it was hard to stop us.

“We’ll be resting tonight and looking forward to a great day at Lord’s tomorrow.”

They have the chance to go one better than they did last year, when they were defeated in the final by Trent Rockets.

The Oval Invincibles cruised straight through into the final. They won six of their eight group stage games, with just the one defeat. They finished four points clear of their opponents, who finished second.

A new winner will be crowned this evening at Lord’s. Who will it be? The Originals or the Invincibles?

