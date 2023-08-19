The Hundred 2023: What does each team need to qualify for the knockout stages?

The end of The Hundred group stage is approaching with teams hoping to secure their knockout spots.

For both the men's and women's competitions, the team that finishes top of the table progresses straight through to the final at Lord's on Sunday, 27 August.

The teams in second and third will play in the eliminator at The Kia Oval on Saturday, 26 August, with the winner advancing to the final.

So who needs what to qualify?

Men's competition

The Hundred, men's competition Team Played Won Lost Net run-rate Points Oval Invincibles 7 5 1 +0.533 11 Trent Rockets 7 3 3 +0.342 7 Southern Brave 7 3 3 -0.022 7 Manchester Originals 6 3 2 -0.047 7 London Spirit 6 2 2 +0.129 6 Northern Superchargers 6 2 3 -0.010 5 Welsh Fire 6 2 3 -0.331 5 Birmingham Phoenix 7 1 4 -0.887 4

With five wins, one defeat and a tie from their first six games, Oval Invincibles sit four points clear at the top of the men's table and are guaranteed a top-three finish.

They are on the verge of clinching top spot and a place in the Lord's final.

Only Manchester Originals can now match their current points tally and if they fail to beat Northern Superchargers on Sunday, Invincibles will be through to the showpiece game.

If Originals win both of their last two games, they can reach 11 points and would also progress to the knockouts. The same can be said of fifth-placed London Spirit, who have six points from their six games, and can finish on 10.

Trent Rockets, Southern Brave, Welsh Fire and Northern Superchargers can all finish on a maximum of nine with net run-rate likely to come into play to decide which teams go through.

Brave and Originals are third and fourth respectively and they meet in the penultimate group game on Wednesday which gives teams below them a chance.

Strugglers Birmingham Phoenix are now mathematically unable to qualify for the knockouts after defeat to the Rockets.

Women's competition

The Hundred, women's competition Team Played Won Lost Net run-rate Points Southern Brave 7 6 1 +0.461 12 Northern Superchargers 6 5 1 +0.364 10 Welsh Fire 6 4 1 +0.775 9 Trent Rockets 7 3 3 +0.014 7 Oval Invincibles 7 2 4 -0.445 5 London Spirit 6 1 3 -0.129 4 Manchester Originals 6 1 3 -0.692 4 Birmingham Phoenix 7 0 6 -0.457 1

The women's competition is a bit simpler.

Story continues

Southern Brave and Northern Superchargers are both guaranteed a place in the knockouts - and Welsh Fire will join them if they pick up at least one more point from their remaining two games.

Two defeats for Fire would open the door for Trent Rockets, who would need to win their final game against Oval Invincibles on Monday, with net run-rate then deciding who progresses.

The top place - and who automatically qualifies for the final - is less clear and will depend on the remaining results, but Brave are in pole position.

After their defeat on Saturday defending champions Oval Invincibles are out, as are London Spirit, Manchester Originals and Birmingham Phoenix.