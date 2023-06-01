The Hundred changes ‘not on the agenda’ as ECB plans ‘bigger and better’ competition - Getty Images/Nick England

Richard Gould, the England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive, has revealed he wants to make the Hundred “bigger and better” but changes to the competition’s format are “not on my agenda”.

Speculation has swirled around the future of the competition, which has a clear window this August for its third edition, since it was reported in April that major changes to the format and number of teams were being considered.

Since, it has been revealed that the Hundred’s managing director and architect, Sanjay Patel, will leave the ECB in September.

The 100-ball format, which was revealed by the ECB in 2018, is still not played anywhere else in the world but is liked by the ECB’s broadcaster partners Sky and the BBC because it takes slightly less time than T20 cricket. Indian Premier League matches can now drag beyond four hours, rather defeating the object of a shorter, sharper game.

“There is always going to be arguments with competitions, as to what we do and where we go next,” Gould told the Final Word podcast. “We will be utterly pragmatic and focused on progressive improvement. We will do it in a collaborative manner where everyone feels involved.

“You could argue it gives us a point of difference in a crowded market. The format is not something that is on my agenda, in this regard. Sky have been really supportive, it’s given us that point of difference, and everybody around the cricketing world has heard of the Hundred. That is a good thing! We like debate.”

Gould was a vocal critic of the competition in a previous life as chief executive at Surrey, but now believes the Hundred has brought “good returns”.

“You see the competition we are in globally now,” he said. “Every country needs to have a super, prime-time white-ball domestic competition. We have invested very heavily in the Hundred over a number of years, both emotionally and financially, and we need to make it bigger and better. We also have the Blast, that we need to make bigger and better.

“But we are not going to take the Hundred out, we are going to make it bigger and better. We are going to make the whole of cricket, bigger and better. That is our aim. We want to do it in a really collaborative fashion where everybody feels they have a role, they have something to gain from it.

“I think the level of investment that has gone into the Hundred has brought really good returns, in terms of a new audience, the broadcasters enjoy it. BBC have put it on free to air, which is a really big thing.

“I am utterly pragmatic, I need to deal with what’s in front of the game, and we will do that, in a collaborative manner, bringing people along with us.”

Gould does accept that the ECB will throw more money at salaries in the competition and England.

“Salaries will need to go up for the Hundred and international cricket because we can see that there is a global market for players,” he said. “The difficulty for ECB and our revenues is that we have so many mouths to feed. Whereas the franchise tournaments can take the cream off the top, they don’t get charged for the players.

“They are very efficient models at getting money back into the players’ pockets, but they are not funding the pathway. We need to fund the pathway. We will always do that. Having a really strong, healthy pathway is the secret to long term success.”