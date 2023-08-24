The Hundred 2023: Birmingham Phoenix thrash London Spirit to end group stages

The Hundred men's competition, Edgbaston Birmingham Phoenix 185-5 (100 balls): Smith 52 (31); Southee 3-23 London Spirit 108 (89 balls): Mitchell 57 (36); Milne 4-20 Birmingham Phoenix won by 77 runs Scorecard. Table

Birmingham Phoenix thrashed London Spirit by 77 runs in the final game of The Hundred group stages at Edgbaston.

Fast bowler Adam Milne took 4-20 and Tanveer Sangha 3-16 as Spirit slumped to 108 all out in pursuit of 186.

Phoenix's 185-5 was set up by Jamie Smith's 52 from 31 balls, and Ben Duckett's 47 off 33.

All-rounder Moeen Ali also added a quickfire 32 from 14 balls, while New Zealand seamer Tim Southee took 3-23 on his Hundred debut for Spirit.

Daryl Mitchell smashed 57 from 36 balls for Spirit, with opener Daniel Bell-Drummond the only other batter to reach double figures, scoring 23.

The result is only Phoenix's second win of the competition but ensures they do not finish bottom of the table, going above Spirit and Northern Superchargers into sixth.

