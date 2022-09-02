The Hundred 2022 fixtures list and table: Results, when are the matches and how does the tournament work

The Hundred 2022 fixtures list: when are the matches and how does the tournament work - GETTY IMAGES

The Hundred's second edition is under way, and heading into the business end of the tournament with the eliminator and finals taking place on the first weekend of September.

The new format gives each team one hundred bowls to take 10 wickets, compared to the slightly longer T20 matches, and uses a draft system to build the teams.

In the men's tournament, Trent Rockets and London Spirit are leading the way while Southern Brave are the only remaining unbeaten side in the women's edition.

Here's all you need to know about The Hundred.

How does the new competition format work?

There are eight teams, all city based, that will play each other home and away in the group round of 32 matches. The team finishing top will qualify for the final and the sides in second and third will play an eliminator to decide the other finalist.

Both men’s and women’s final will take place at Lord’s on September 3.

The men will earn between £30,000-£125,000, a striking pay gap with the women who are being paid between £7,500 and £31,250 to play in the tournament.

However, prize money will be equal, although this year's prize pot has not yet been confirmed. Last year, the winning men and women’s teams earned £150,000 each, and the runners-up £75,000.

Birmingham Phoenix lost the men's Hundred final to Southern Brave last year - ACTION IMAGES VIA REUTERS

The Hundred 2022 fixtures and results

(Men's results only until August 11)

Wednesday August 3 – Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire – Brave won by nine wickets

Thursday August 4 – Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit – Spirit won by three runs

Friday August ­5– Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers – Superchargers won by six wickets

Saturday August 6 – Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix – Rockets won by six wickets

Sunday August 7 – Welsh Fire vs Oval Invincibles – Invincibles won by 39 runs

Monday August 8 – London Spirit vs Manchester Originals – Spirit won by 52 runs

Tuesday August 9 – Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets – Rockets won by seven wickets

Wednesday August 10 – Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave – Phoenix won by 53 runs

Thursday August 11 – Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers – Invincibles Men won by three wickets; Invincibles Women won by nine wickets

Friday August 12 – Southern Brave vs London Spirit – Spirit Men won by nine runs; Brave Women won by six wickets

Saturday August 13 – Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets – Rockets Men won by eight wickets; Rockets Women won by 43 runs

Saturday August 13 – Welsh Fire vs Birmingham Phoenix – Phoenix Men won by four runs; Phoenix Women won by 19 runs

Sunday August 14 – Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit – Spirit Men won by seven wickets; Supercharges Women won by five runs

Sunday August 14 – Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave – Invincibles Men won by seven wickets; Brave Women won by 12 runs

Story continues

Monday August 15 – Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets – Phoenix Men won by seven wickets; Phoenix Women won by eight wickets

Tuesday August 16 – Manchester Originals vs Welsh Fire – Originals Men won by 47 runs; Originals Women won by 11 runs

Wednesday August 17 – Trent Rockets vs Oval Invincibles – Rockets Men won by 25 runs; Invincibles Women won by five wickets

Thursday August 18 – Southern Brave vs Manchester Originals – Originals Men won by 68 runs; Brave Women won by nine runs

Friday August 19 – Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers – Northern Superchargers Men won by 32 runs; Phoenix Women won by five runs

Saturday August 20 – Trent Rockets vs London Spirit – Rockets Men won by six wickets; Rockets Women won by 18 runs

Sunday August 21 – Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals – Originals Men won by 23 runs; Superchargers Women won by seven wickets

Monday August 22 – Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave – Brave Men won by nine wickets; Brave Women won by 14 runs

Tuesday August 23 – Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix – Phoenix Men won by 10 runs; Invincibles Women won by eight wickets

Wednesday August 24 – London Spirit vs Welsh Fire – Spirit Men won by 17 runs; Spirit Women won by eight wickets

Thursday August 25 – Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets – Southern Brave Men won by 6 wickets; Southern Brave Women won by 10 wickets

Friday August 26 – Welsh Fire vs Northern Superchargers – Welsh Fire Women won by 11 runs; Northern Superchargers Men won by 6 wickets

Saturday August 27 – London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles – Oval Invincibles Women win by 9 wickets; Oval Invincibles Men win by 6 wickets

Sunday August 28 – Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals – Manchester Originals Women win by 18 runs; Manchester Originals Men win by 79 runs

Monday August 29 – Trent Rockets vs Welsh Fire – Rockets Men won by 29 runs; Rockets Women won by eight wickets

Tuesday August 30 – London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix – Phonex Men won by one wicket; Spirit Women won be four wickets

Wednesday August 31 – Northern Superchargers vs Southern Brave – Superchargers Men won by 16 runs; Supercharges Women won by 20 runs

Wednesday August 31 – Manchester Originals vs Oval Invincibles – Originals Men won by six wickets; Invincibles Women won by 32 runs

Friday September 2 – Eliminators (The Ageas Bowl) Women's eliminator: Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets

Men's eliminator: Manchester Originals vs London Spirit

Saturday September 3 – Final (Lord's)

The Hundred 2022 table