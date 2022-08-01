The Hundred 2022 fixtures list: when are the matches and how does the tournament work
The Hundred returns for its second edition this week, with the ECB hoping to build on the inaugural tournament last year.
The new format gives each team one hundred bowls to take 10 wickets, compared to the slightly longer T20 matches, and uses a draft system to build the teams.
The games are available to watch live on TV across a number of channels and the competition will conclude on September 3, where the finalists of the men's and women's tournaments will play at the Home of Cricket, Lord's.
Here's all you need to know about The Hundred.
How does the new competition format work?
There are eight teams, all city based, that will play each other home and away in the group round of 32 matches. The team finishing top will qualify for the final and the sides in second and third will play an eliminator to decide the other finalist.
Both men’s and women’s final will take place at Lord’s on September 3.
The men will earn between £30,000-£125,000, a striking pay gap with the women who are being paid between £7,500 and £31,250 to play in the tournament.
However, prize money will be equal, although this year's prize pot has not yet been confirmed. Last year, the winning men and women’s teams earned £150,000 each, and the runners-up £75,000.
The Hundred 2022 fixtures
Wednesday August 3 – Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire
Thursday August 4 – Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit
Friday August 5– Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers
Saturday August 6 – Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix
Sunday August 7 – Welsh Fire vs Oval Invincibles
Monday August 8 – London Spirit vs Manchester Originals
Tuesday August 9 – Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets
Wednesday August 10 – Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave
Thursday August 11 – Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers
Friday August 12 – Southern Brave vs London Spirit
Saturday August 13 – Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets
Saturday August 13 – Welsh Fire vs Birmingham Phoenix
Sunday August 14 – Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit
Sunday August 14 – Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave
Monday August 15 – Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets
Tuesday August 16 – Manchester Originals vs Welsh Fire
Wednesday August 17 – Trent Rockets vs Oval Invincibles
Thursday August 18 – Southern Brave vs Manchester Originals
Friday August 19 – Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers
Saturday August 20 – Trent Rockets vs London Spirit
Sunday August 21 – Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals
Monday August 22 – Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave
Tuesday August 23 – Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix
Wednesday August 24 – London Spirit vs Welsh Fire
Thursday August 25 – Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets
Friday August 26 – Welsh Fire vs Northern Superchargers
Saturday August 27 – London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles
Sunday August 28 – Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals
Monday August 29 – Trent Rockets vs Welsh Fire
Tuesday August 30 – London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix
Wednesday August 31 – Northern Superchargers vs Southern Brave
Wednesday August 31 – Manchester Originals vs Oval Invincibles
Friday September 2 – Eliminator (The Ageas Bowl)
Saturday September 3 – Final (Lord's)