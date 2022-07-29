The Hundred 2022 fixtures list: when are the matches and how does the tournament work - ACTION IMAGES VIA REUTERS

The Hundred returns for its second edition next week, with the ECB hoping to build on the inaugural tournament last year.

The new format gives each team one hundred bowls to take 10 wickets, compared to the slightly longer T20 matches, and uses a draft system to build the teams.

The games are available to watch live on TV across a number of channels and the competition will conclude on September 3, where the finalists of the men's and women's tournaments will play at the Home of Cricket, Lord's.

Here's all you need to know about The Hundred.

How does the new competition format work?

There are eight teams, all city based, that will play each other home and away in the group round of 32 matches. The team finishing top will qualify for the final and the sides in second and third will play an eliminator to decide the other finalist.

Both men’s and women’s final will take place at Lord’s on September 3.

The men will earn between £30,000-£125,000, a striking pay gap with the women who are being paid between £7,500 and £31,250 to play in the tournament.

However, prize money will be equal, although this year's prize pot has not yet been confirmed. Last year, the winning men and women’s teams earned £150,000 each, and the runners-up £75,000.

Birmingham Phoenix lost the men's Hundred final to Southern Brave - ACTION IMAGES VIA REUTERS

The Hundred 2022 fixtures

Wednesday August 3 – Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire

Thursday August 4 – Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit

Friday August ­5– Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers

Saturday August 6 – Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix

Sunday August 7 – Welsh Fire vs Oval Invincibles

Monday August 8 – London Spirit vs Manchester Originals

Tuesday August 9 – Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets

Wednesday August 10 – Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave

Thursday August 11 – Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers

Friday August 12 – Southern Brave vs London Spirit

Saturday August 13 – Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets

Saturday August 13 – Welsh Fire vs Birmingham Phoenix

Sunday August 14 – Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit

Sunday August 14 – Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave

Story continues

Monday August 15 – Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets

Tuesday August 16 – Manchester Originals vs Welsh Fire

Wednesday August 17 – Trent Rockets vs Oval Invincibles

Thursday August 18 – Southern Brave vs Manchester Originals

Friday August 19 – Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers

Saturday August 20 – Trent Rockets vs London Spirit

Sunday August 21 – Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals

Monday August 22 – Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave

Tuesday August 23 – Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix

Wednesday August 24 – London Spirit vs Welsh Fire

Thursday August 25 – Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets

Friday August 26 – Welsh Fire vs Northern Superchargers

Saturday August 27 – London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles

Sunday August 28 – Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals

Monday August 29 – Trent Rockets vs Welsh Fire

Tuesday August 30 – London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix

Wednesday August 31 – Northern Superchargers vs Southern Brave

Wednesday August 31 – Manchester Originals vs Oval Invincibles

Friday September 2 – Eliminator (The Ageas Bowl)

Saturday September 3 – Final (Lord's)