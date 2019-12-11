The Hundred 2020: Lord’s and Hove selected to host finals day

Lord’s and Hove have been selected as Finals Day hosts for the inaugural season of The Hundred.

The men’s final will take place at Lord’s on 14 August with the women’s final at the 1st Central County Ground, the home of Sussex, the day before.

‘The Home of Cricket’ is set for a boost in capacity with construction ongoing.

“We are delighted to be hosting the inaugural men’s final of The Hundred at Lord’s and we are committed to making it a great success,” said MCC chief executive Guy Lavender.

“The Home of Cricket is a great setting for the final of this brand new competition, which will provide MCC the opportunity to welcome many more young people and families into the ground, including the Pavilion, not only for the final but across the group stages with our team, London Spirit.”

Lord’s has also pledged to increase entertainment around the ground as well as a greater selection of food and drink as the Hundred bids to attract families and a new audience to the game.

Sanjay Patel, managing director of The Hundred, added: “We’re delighted to award the first Finals of The Hundred to Lord’s and Hove – two grounds with a great history of staging showcase events in men’s and women’s cricket.

“The Hundred represents an incredible opportunity to broaden our audience for cricket and it’s great to see our Finals venues committed to delivering great spectacles next August to close the inaugural competitions with a bang.”

The men’s competition takes place across eight Test venues and starts at the Kia Oval on July 17, with the women’s tournament beginning on July 22.

PA contributed to this report