Huncoat crash: Driver using nitrous oxide killed girl, 15

A speeding driver high on nitrous oxide who killed a 15-year-old passenger has been jailed.

Bonny Barrow's family had entrusted family friend Cameron Hughes to drive her from Manchester to Great Harwood in July, Lancashire Police said.

But he was filmed using laughing gas and his mobile before losing control of his Mercedes Sprinter on the A56 at Huncoat and plunged down a ravine.

Hughes, 24, who pleaded guilty, was jailed for seven-and-a-half years.

The courier, of Haddington Drive, Manchester, had picked up Bonny from Manchester and was giving her a lift to Great Harwood on 7 July where she was due to have dinner with her family who had recently moved there, police said.

During the 35-minute journey, police said there were numerous close calls with other vehicles, occasions where Hughes was driving in to the hard shoulder, straddling between lanes and his van bounced off a kerb at the edge of the carriageway at over 60mph (97km/h).

He failed to negotiate a bend on the slip road of the A56 at Huncoat and his van plunged five metres below into a ravine.

Bonny suffered serious injuries and died the next day at Wythenshawe Hospital, police said.

The force added Hughes was thrown from the vehicle and suffered minor injuries.

Hughes, who admitted causing death by dangerous driving at a previous hearing, was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in jail and banned from driving for eight years and nine months at Preston Crown Court.

In an emotional tribute Bonny's family said she was an "amazing daughter who was kind and loving".

"She loved doing all the things that teenagers do especially dancing, singing, shopping and making TikTok videos that we treasure.

"We all miss her so much and would do anything to have her back."

The family said after sentencing: "Cameron had one job that day - to get Bonny home to us safely but he made dangerous choices that led to her death and cost us the chance to watch her fully blossom in to the beautiful young woman she was becoming."

Sgt Laura Kendall said: "Bonny was a much-loved bubbly teenager whose life has been cruelly taken away.

"Cameron Hughes is entirely responsible for what happened that day.

"He chose to take nitrous oxide while driving, to use his mobile phone at the wheel and to drive dangerously."

Sgt Matt Davidson added he welcomed nitrous oxide becoming a controlled Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 next week.

"We welcome this news in the hope that it deters this dangerous behaviour and prevents other families having to go through what Bonny's are."

