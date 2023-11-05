Humza Yousaf's in-laws arrive in Scotland after 'living nightmare' in Gaza

The Scottish first minister's parents-in-law have arrived in Scotland after fleeing Gaza.

The parents of Humza Yousaf's wife, Nadia El-Nakla, left the besieged enclave on Friday through the Rafah border crossing.

Sharing a photo of his family on X, Mr Yousaf wrote: "I am pleased to say my in-laws are safe and back home.

"We are, of course, elated, but my father-in-law said, 'My heart is broken in two, and with my mum, son & grandchildren in Gaza.'

"He then broke down telling me how hard it was saying goodbye to them."

Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla had travelled to Gaza to visit family but were unable to return home after the conflict erupted on 7 October.

In a statement on Friday, the family said: "These last four weeks have been a living nightmare for our family, we are so thankful for all of the messages of comfort and prayers that we have received from across the world, and indeed from across the political spectrum in Scotland and the UK."

