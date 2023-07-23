Humza Yousaf to unveil another taxpayer-funded Scottish independence blueprint

Humza Yousaf’s SNP is pushing for Scottish independence despite the Supreme Court ruling against it last year - Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images

Humza Yousaf is to unveil another taxpayer-funded report on Scottish independence only days after the UK’s most senior civil servant said he was considering a crackdown.

Jamie Hepburn, the SNP’s independence minister, said the party would unveil a document on Thursday setting out proposals for citizenship in a separate Scotland.

He said that the report, the fifth paper in a series intended to form a new prospectus for independence, would also cover proposals for a Scottish passport and how they intended to use immigration to “grow our population”.

However, the publication came days after Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, said it would be “unusual and a bit worrying” if UK civil servants funded by the taxpayer were being used to try and break up the country.

He told the Lords constitution committee he was looking at issuing “further clarification and guidance” to Scottish Government civil servants about “what is and isn’t appropriate spending”.

Mr Case said that “a number of instances” had been brought to his attention and he was now discussing the “propriety and ethics” of the issue with ministers.

Stephen Flynn, the SNP’s Westminster leader, wrote to Mr Case over the weekend protesting that Westminster was trying to “stop the Scottish Government from carrying out the work it was elected to do” on independence.

Simon Case said that he would look into civil servants using public funds to campaign for Scottish independence - Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images

Successive Cabinet secretaries have given the green light to the Scottish Government using officials and public money to further their independence campaign, arguing that civil servants are duty bound to support SNP ministers’ political objectives.

However, pressure on Mr Case to intervene intensified last November when the Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the Scottish Parliament does not have the power to stage an independence referendum as the constitution is an issue entirely reserved to Westminster.

There was a further outcry when Mr Yousaf created the independence minister role in March after he succeeded Nicola Sturgeon as First Minister.

He has also continued to publish the Building a New Scotland series of papers on independence, started by Ms Sturgeon’s government, with the citizenship report the latest instalment.

It will set out who could become a Scottish citizen automatically following the break-up of the UK, and the pathway for others to qualify.

‘Blatant misuse of public money’

Alexander Stewart, the Scottish Tories’ deputy constitution spokesman, said: “These independence plans are blatant misuse of public money and resources by the SNP. Civil servants are supposed to support the Government’s agenda, not push the nationalists’ pet project at taxpayers’ expense.

“The SNP are constantly blurring the lines between party and government. It is utterly unacceptable for the SNP to be wasting taxpayers’ money and civil servants’ time on pushing a divisive party political agenda which the Scottish Government lacks the authority to pursue unilaterally.”

Lord Foulkes of Cumnock, a Labour peer said: “It is a provocative act in view of the Simon Case review and they should think again.”

Pamela Nash, the chief executive of Scotland in Union, a campaign group, said: “Taxpayers will find it galling that the SNP is forcing them to bankroll another fantasy document.”

‘Welcoming approach to Scottish citizenship’

However, Mr Hepburn said that independence would provide “the opportunity to redefine what it means to be a citizen of this country”, including the introduction of a far less stringent immigration policy.

He said: “Independence would also enable us to take a fairer and more welcoming approach to citizenship, to make it easier for those who have made Scotland their home to settle here permanently, helping to grow our population and support our communities and public services.

“The proposals in this paper explain how we plan to achieve these aims, on the way to rejoining the European Union as an independent nation, and I look forward to setting them out with the First Minister on Thursday.”

My Flynn wrote to Mr Case seeking clarification of his comments to the Lords constitution committee, saying: “I assume there are various other initiatives in Whitehall to support the UK Government’s policy position in favour of the Union. I have no argument with that.

“But I struggle to see why that work is deemed ‘impartial’ but Scottish Government work on independence is not.”

He argued it was “entirely consistent” with the Civil Service code for the latter to continue.

