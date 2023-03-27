Humza Yousaf Has Been Elected The New SNP Leader

Humza Yousaf defeated Kate Forbes and Ash Regan.

Humza Yousaf has been elected the new leader of the SNP.

He defeated rival candidates Kate Forbes and Ash Regan and will now succeed Nicola Sturgeon as Scotland’s first minister.

Yousaf also becomes the first Muslim to be elected leader of one of the devolved nations.

His victory follows a fractious five-week leadership contest triggered by Sturgeon’s surprise resignation last month.

He was widely seen as the continuity candidate, having won the support of several SNP big-hitters, including outgoing deputy first minister John Swinney and Stephen Flynn, the party’s leader at Westminster.

