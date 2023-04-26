Humza Yousaf’s dirty secret? He wants the Tories to win

Humza Yousaf speaks to the media after First Minister's Questions (FMQs) in the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh

In every general election since 1997, many Scottish unionists – including this one – have sought to use their votes for one purpose: to defeat the SNP and frustrate their all-consuming aim of taking Scotland out of the United Kingdom. But now, as the major UK parties whisper about grand informal deals to do just that, it is becoming clear that Scotland’s First Minister, Humza Yousaf, might have a last ditch-plan to keep the nationalists in power.

All is not as it seems. The SNP leader says he would “certainly be willing to co-operate” with a Labour minority government after the 2024 election. His price would be Sir Keir Starmer allowing him to hold another independence vote. But does the First Minister really want a Labour government? He will know that, in all likelihood, that can only be achieved by a huge transfer of seats from the SNP to Labour – in the latter’s old heartland of Glasgow and the West of Scotland – with the help of a significant number of Tory tactical voters.

If he is to save his party from the electoral dustbin, Yousaf must try to stop those massive Tory defections by scaring unionist voters with talk of a Labour-SNP deal, even if the price of achieving this is to deprive Labour from the chance of victory and allow Rishi Sunak to remain in government. Indeed, while the Nats rage about their hatred of the Tories, ushering in a Conservative triumph would be nothing new for them.

The SNP paved the way for Margaret Thatcher to take the reins in 1979 by voting against Jim Callaghan’s Labour government. Willie Ross, the veteran Labour Scottish Secretary, always dubbed the SNP the “Tartan Tories”. They have tended to do much better electorally with a Conservative administration in London as a convenient bogeyman, as the 2015 general election proved when the SNP won every Scottish seat bar three.

Now, although there’s a lot of angst among Labour and Tory strategists about any public talk of dirty deals to beat SNP candidates, the fact remains that “beneath the counter” arrangements are beginning to take shape. The great hope is that a bare minimum of 20 seats, but possibly double that number, could be returned to the Labour fold, with the party returning the compliment in the North East of Scotland where the Tories are desperate to gain at least six seats.

Story continues

Yousaf’s answer, or perhaps his last trick, is to use talk of coalition negotiations to prevent the Labour dream of winning the mass of Scottish seats that they have traditionally required – except in the 1997 landslide – to form a UK government. We can expect to hear more about the terms Yousaf would set to an imaginary “Prime Minister” Keir Starmer.

Previously, the SNP had bet on the disorganisation of unionists. I haven’t always been successful with my own tactical voting for the simple reason that not enough people were doing the same. It’s all too hit and miss.

For instance, in the 2017 general election contest in Edinburgh North and Leith, I voted Conservative when I should have backed Labour, which would have swamped the SNP’s 1,625 majority. But in 2019 it would have taken the Tory, Labour and Lib Dem votes combined to overcome the almost 13,000 SNP victory margin.

Yet there are signs now in the Tory and Labour camps that this past weakness may be fast disappearing. This is a fact that is causing palpitations and no end of rows in the committee rooms of our political masters. And I suspect nowhere more than in the brainstorming sessions – such as they are – in Yousaf’s election strategy meetings.

The once all-conquering SNP is in dire straits. It is slumping in the polls and may lose many of the 48 Commons seats it won in 2019 in next year’s general election, a result that could well see Yousaf sacked. Bruised and battered though he and his allies are by recent events, Yousaf obviously thinks this ripping wheeze to scare off Conservatives thinking of voting Labour will keep him in power.

It’s true that tactical voting is always a risky bet – just ask those die-hard unionists who have been trying and failing for decades. But as with every other Yousaf strategy, this one’s prone to backfire. When word gets round that the SNP leader wants the Tories to win next year just to save his own neck, I don’t think he’ll be with us for very long.