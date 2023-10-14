Humza Yousaf concedes SNP lost support over independence squabbling

Mr Yousaf at Bute House in Edinburgh ahead of the SNP national conference - Jane Barlow/PA

Humza Yousaf has admitted that SNP squabbling over independence has caused his party to lose support.

The First Minister urged his activists to “draw a line” under arguments over how to achieve independence on Sunday when it will debate and adopt a new strategy at its party conference.

The annual gathering comes the week after his party was trounced by Labour in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election and three days after MP Lisa Cameron defected to the Conservatives.

The public conference debate on independence strategy, which Nicola Sturgeon refused to allow when she was leader, is intended to resolve the question of how the SNP can achieve its foundational aim.

However, both Labour and the Tories have confirmed they will not allow a new referendum to take place in the coming years, while the Supreme Court confirmed last year that Holyrood cannot organise a referendum of its own.

Mr Yousaf said the internal divisions over “process” helped explain why support for the SNP had plummeted, even though backing for separation had remained at close to 50 per cent in polls.

“One of the things that is very clear to me why that link between independence supporters and the SNP is weakened, is because we are talking too much about process,” Mr Yousaf said.

“People don’t understand why independence is relevant to their everyday lives; the cost of living crisis, the NHS and public services and the economy.

“We have to draw a line under it on Sunday, the party’s had the debate, it’s had its regional assemblies, it’s made a decision - let’s all get united behind it and let’s get on with talking about the policy, not the process.”

Mr Yousaf said internal divisions over 'process' helped explain why support for the SNP had fallen - Jane Barlow/PA

Mr Yousaf has proposed a motion claiming that if the SNP wins more seats than any other party in Scotland at the next election, this would amount to a mandate to open negotiations with the UK Government over how to “give democratic effect” to independence.

Others are to push for the threshold to be changed to “a majority” of Scottish seats, meaning at least 29 would be needed.

There will also be a push to resurrect Ms Sturgeon’s “de-facto referendum” plan in which a majority of votes in a general election would be needed.

However, what the party decides could be irrelevant as Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer will not recognise a general election result, on terms set by the SNP, as an independence mandate.

Critics have also said Mr Yousaf’s plan is not credible as he could lose a significant number of seats and hundreds of thousands of votes and still claim to have won a mandate to open independence talks.

However, he will insist that his activists back the position agreed at the conference and promised to adopt whatever policy the delegates decide.

He said: “Let me be very frank about this, at conference once we’ve had that debate - and I’m sure in the best traditions of the SNP, it’ll be frank, it’ll be robust - that’s it. We’re done.

“You draw a line under that, I will fully accept whatever conference decides, even if it’s not my motion. I’m confident they will, but I will accept whatever conference decides.

“Everybody else must accept what conference decides. Once that is done, the talk about process is done.”

There are also deep divisions within the SNP about the coalition pact with the Scottish Greens, net zero policies and taxation.

Veteran Fergus Ewing has been suspended from the party’s Holyrood group for a week following a series of rebellions, a decision he is appealing.

Pamela Nash, chief executive of pro-UK campaign group Scotland in Union, said it was time for the SNP to “stop talking about breaking up Britain altogether”.

She added: “The people of Scotland have made it repeatedly clear that we want to remain in the UK and do not want to go through another divisive and toxic referendum campaign on the SNP’s irresponsible timescale.

“And we certainly do not want the next general election to be misused by the SNP as a discredited de facto vote on separation. It’s time for the people’s priorities, not the SNP’s.”