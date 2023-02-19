Nicola Sturgeon loyalist who backs her transgender views lined up as continuity candidate

Humza Yousaf - PA

Nicola Sturgeon loyalists have launched a bid to retain control of the SNP by backing an attempt by Scotland's beleaguered health secretary to become the next First Minister.

Humza Yousaf, who has faced repeated calls to resign for presiding over chaos in the NHS, has emerged as the “continuity candidate” in the race to succeed Ms Sturgeon, a choice that has bemused some party insiders.

The 37-year-old, who has pledged to continue to fight for Ms Sturgeon’s controversial gender reforms and would allow the far-Left Scottish Greens to stay in government, picked up key endorsements from other SNP politicians on Sunday.

However, party insiders claimed that Mr Yousaf would be used as a “proxy” by the party establishment to protect Ms Sturgeon’s legacy and ensure an “old guard” that has run the SNP for decades retained control, should he win the leadership.

Ash Regan, a former minister who quit Ms Sturgeon’s government to vote against her gender self-ID law, also formally declared on Sunday, outlining a hard-line independence strategy where every election would become a “de-facto referendum” on leaving the UK.

Ash Regan - Getty Images

Kate Forbes, the finance secretary, was still weighing up a bid but could announce as soon as Monday.

Several SNP insiders expressed surprise at Mr Yousaf’s emergence as the anointed choice of the party hierarchy, with one endorsing a brutal critique of him by Jackie Baillie, Labour's deputy leader.

On Friday Ms Baillie branded Mr Yousaf “delusional” and claimed that “the worst health secretary on record” wanted to become “the worst first minister on record”.

An SNP source said: “He’s not doing very well in his current job so it’s very hard to see how he could be ready for the top job. The old guard is trying to retain control by using Humza as their proxy.”

Angus Robertson, the constitution secretary, is also yet to declare but a leadership bid is seen as increasingly unlikely.

It was said that a “clique” loyal to Ms Sturgeon had rallied around Mr Yousaf after Mr Robertson “got cold feet”.

Story continues

As a far clearer picture emerged on Sunday of who may become Scotland’s next first minister, possible contenders such as SNP deputy leader Keith Brown, and up-and-coming ministers Neil Gray and Màiri McAllan said they would not be standing.

Another party source said: “There’s no doubt that Humza is now the continuity candidate, and has the full force of the establishment behind him. He talks a good game, but he's got zero when it comes to delivery in government.”

John Swinney, the deputy first minister, has reportedly let it be known that he favours Mr Yousaf, although sources close to him insisted that he does not yet favour any candidate.

John Swinney - Getty

Mr Gray, who some had predicted would run, said he would not be standing and endorsed Mr Yousaf. Mairi Hunter, a former SNP councillor and Ms Sturgeon’s election agent, also backed the health secretary’s campaign.

Anne McLaughlin, an SNP MP who is friendly with Ms Sturgeon, tweeted that she was backing Mr Yousaf.

While Ms Sturgeon has said she will not endorse anyone, SNP figures saw the pledges as a signal to members that Mr Yousaf is the First Minister's favoured candidate.

Independence, gender reforms and the Scottish Greens have emerged as dividing lines in the contest.

Mr Yousaf said he would continue with a court challenge designed to overturn a UK Government veto of the self-ID law, while Ms Regan said it would be abandoned under her watch.

The health secretary would continue a coalition with the Scottish Greens, which would be unlikely under Ms Regan or Ms Forbes.

Meanwhile, Ms Regan proposed a radical independence plan in which a “50 per cent plus one” vote for independence parties in any election would be considered a mandate to open negotiations on leaving the UK.

Mr Yousaf favours a more patient approach aimed at building support for independence rather than focusing on process.

SNP sources admit that little is known about the views of the party membership as most are inactive. “It’s unpredictable because no one really knows where the members are,” a source said. “Ash may be pitching to members who have already quit for [Alex Salmond’s] Alba.”

Jeane Freeman, the former SNP health secretary, launched an outspoken attack on her party on Sunday as members began to launch vicious public attacks on each other.

Kate Forbes - Ken Jack/Getty

Ms Forbes’ Christian beliefs became a target for some in the party, who claimed her views on abortion and gay marriage meant she was unsuitable to lead the party.

Ms Freeman called on those taking part in the "yellow on yellow" attacks to “grow up” and warned disunity would cost the SNP support.

She added: "You will convince nobody, you will persuade nobody, you will achieve nothing by taking lumps out of each other. It is beyond my understanding why people are choosing to be so self-indulgent."

In an interview with the Sunday Mail, Mr Yousaf talked up his experience as a former transport minister and justice secretary, before his promotion to health secretary, but denied that he was the continuity candidate.

“For all the exceptional qualities Nicola Sturgeon has, I am also different to her in many ways and hopefully that comes out during the campaign,” he said.