Building humidity in Ontario before a pattern change brings cooler air

Many regions in southern Ontario will see humid conditions on Monday, but an easterly wind will keep some areas cooler than others. Northwestern regions will still see a slight risk for active weather due to a slow-moving cold front. Details and timing, below.

THIS WEEK: HUMIDITY BUILDS BRIEFLY AHEAD OF UNSETTLED WEATHER AND PATTERN CHANGE

The cold front that contributed to the active weather seen in northwestern Ontario on Sunday will slowly move out of the region. However, there is a lingering non-severe storm risk that will continue on Monday morning and afternoon along the northern shores of Lake Superior.

ONTEMPMON

Meanwhile, summer-like humidity will build in southern Ontario. This will allow for temperatures across the region to climb into the low and mid-20s, but feel like the low 30s in the afternoon.

However, an easterly wind off Lake Ontario will keep the GTA from getting overly warm, but temperatures will still be above seasonal and fair skies are expected.

Toronto7Day

Beyond, a pattern change will slowly evolve by mid- to late-week, dropping temperatures to slightly below seasonal and introducing storms to parts of the south.

A cold front will slowly progress to the east during the mid-week with periods of rain and possibly thunderstorms along and ahead of the front. A more autumnal pattern is anticipated late week, on the weekend and into next week.

Check back as we continue to monitor the forecast.