Humboldt developing additional residential lots in north end of city

The City of Humboldt is planning to develop eight to ten residential lots on the north side of 16th Avenue between Platzer Drive and Fourth Street.

Michael Behiel, Humboldt’s mayor, said while it’s still in preliminary stages, the city is planning to subdivide them into lots to accommodate new residential growth.

“We’re recognizing with the potential growth from BHP that we need to start putting lots in place so that people have the option available to them and are not limited to only six or seven lots available in the city,” Behiel said.

With the other side of the street subdivided and the lots in the process of being sold, Behiel said it was the logical location to continue developing.

“We have the infrastructure already placed there that we can just tie into it and not have to run in all new lines and everything.”

The subdividing is planned to be completed in the next three to six months, with further development beginning as the need arises.

Jessica R. Durling, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Humboldt Journal