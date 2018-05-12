Humboldt Broncos planning to return for 2018-19 season after bus crash

The Humboldt Broncos are planning to return to the ice next season, the team announced on Friday. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Humboldt Broncos are planning to take the ice again for the 2018-19 season, the team announced on Friday.

The news comes just a month after the Humboldt Broncos team bus collided with a semi-trailer in rural Saskatchewan, killing 16 people and injuring 13 players.

The team is currently looking for a new head coach and general manager to replace Darcy Haugan, who was killed in the accident.

“Darcy Haugan was selfless, inspirational and motivating, building up his players to be great ambassadors and role models both on the ice and in the community,” Broncos president Kevin Garinger said in a statement. “He was the coach every player wanted, and that other coaches wanted to emulate.

“As a general manager, Darcy made smart decisions and was driven to ensure the Broncos organization succeeded in every aspect of its operations. He took our team to new heights — it will be incredibly difficult to find someone that can rise to his standards.”

The team will hold an invite-only camp for 80 prospective players later this month in Saskatoon, and is expecting a high demand for tickets for next season — which they said will go on sale soon.

The entire hockey world seemed to rally behind the Broncos following the bus crash on April 6. Teams across Canada and the United States stopped to take a moment of silence before games across seemingly all levels, people left hockey sticks outside on their porches, and thousands of people raised more than $15 million through a GoFundMe account for the victims families and a memorial fund.

