Humboldt Broncos honour the fallen in first game since tragic bus crash

The Humboldt Broncos played their first game since a bus crash claimed 16 lives in April. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

Just five months after the tragic accident that claimed the lives of 16 and injured 13 others, the Humboldt Broncos emotionally opened up their 2018-19 season with heavy hearts and a country behind them.

On April 6, 2018, a bus carrying 29 Humboldt players, coaches and team personnel was struck by a semi-truck en route to a playoff game in Saskatchewan. Two of the surviving players, Derek Patter and Brayden Camrud, suited up for the opener, which sold out in less than five minutes once tickets were made available.

Several other surviving team members involved in the accident were in attendance, and all collaborated for a special ceremonial face off in front of a tearful, somber crowd at the Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt.

Derek Patter and Brayden Camrud were joined by Tyler Smith and their @HumboldtBroncos teammates for the ceremonial faceoff. #HumboldtStrong pic.twitter.com/kaMszf5tdu — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 13, 2018





Patter and Camrud both brought the crowd to its feet as they received standing ovations after being announced during the pre-game introductions.

In the hours leading up the game, the small Saskatchewan community was plastered with signs, flowers and memorials in honour of the victims, with hockey sticks left outside the arena in memory of the deceased.

The main entrance to Elgar Petersen Arena was lined with pictures of all 16 people who died in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. Photo by CP's Jonathan Hayward. pic.twitter.com/ief4pJrkEA — Ryan McKenna (@RyanBMcKenna) September 12, 2018





Sixteen hockey sticks line up outside the front door at Elgar Peterson Arena ahead of tonight’s Humboldt Broncos home opener. pic.twitter.com/buueUcJSFn — Ryan McKenna (@RyanBMcKenna) September 12, 2018





Though hockey took a back seat on this night, Humboldt’s first goal of the season was an emotional sight with the crowd exploding after Michael Clarke put one home on the power play for the Broncos.

The @HumboldtBroncos get the opening goal of the season, courtesy of Michael Clarke! #HumboldtStrong pic.twitter.com/iC1ez72VEl — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 13, 2018





Not a soul left the arena after the buzzer sounded, and both teams lined the benches as a touching ‘Humboldt Strong’ ceremony honoured each of the 29 victims, the dead and the surviving, with the unveiling of a banner in each of their names.

In tribute to the first responders who acted so incredibly during and after the disaster, members of the RCMP, along with paramedics and firefighters took turns unrolling each banner, which were simultaneously raised to the rafters.

All players involved in the accident will have their numbers retired, while Patter and Camrud will wear theirs for the remainder of their Broncos careers before those numbers join the rest — never to be worn again.





Glen Doerksen, Brody Hinz, Tyler Bieber and Dayna Brons. Mark Cross, Darcy Haugan, Adam Herold and Stephen Wack. Logan Boulet, Jacob Leicht, Conner Lukan, Jaxon Joseph and Evan Thomas. Logan Hunter, Parker Tobin and Logan Schatz.

Never, ever forgotten.