'This would have humbled him': New honouree added to Wall of Fame

One man's contributions to the City of Timmins are being recognized.

Gerald Petroski was inducted posthumously into the City of Timmins Human Rights Wall of Fame today (July 10) in a small ceremony at the Timmins Public Library.

The annual honour is organized by Timmins Together and is awarded to people who have shown leadership in human rights, humanitarianism or anti-discrimination, inclusivity, and welcoming activities locally and beyond.

Petroski’s work with the Timmins and District Hospital, NEOFACS and other local charities garnered him recognition during his life, as well as a spot on the wall of fame. He died in 2013.

Barry Petroski, Gerald's brother, submitted the nomination. At the induction ceremony, he shared stories of the two of them working together and his pride in the work Gerald did in the community.

“He was not one to seek honours, and this would have humbled him,” said Hélène Petroski, Gerald's wife. “But definitely he recognized and appreciated everything he could do for the community, and the tributes that came in anonymously and from all over after he passed was testimony to his impact.”

Sylvie Charette said that she tries to model the example her father set.

“I think what has had the most lasting impact, and what had an impact on my life, is the random acts of kindness,” she said about her dad. “He was a man of service, and anywhere he went, if there was someone in need, he was there.”

Timmins Mayor Michelle Boileau said that recognizing the work done by individuals in the community goes beyond just that person, but the time and effort their family extends as well.

“It’s important not only for the community to celebrate those acts and contributions but also for the family and friends and the people who are most impacted by that work,” said Boileau. “Often for someone to be engaged at the community level like Mr. Petroski was means that you sometimes have to make sacrifices in your personal life.”

She said that those sacrifices need to be recognized.

“You’re committing evenings and weekends to lending a hand in your community so you end up sacrificing a bit of yourself and your time with your friends and family,” she said. “It’s important to recognize and appreciate that for the family.”

Hélène said that this honour was a great way to wrap up his legacy.

“He did get a lot of recognition over the years, but this is like the icing on the cake,” she said.

Amanda Rabski-McColl, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TimminsToday.com