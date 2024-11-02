Humbert sees off Khachanov to reach final with Zverev at Paris Masters

Ugo Humbert became the first Frenchman to reach the final at the Paris Masters tournament since Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in 2011.

France's top tennis player Ugo Humbert came from a set down on Saturday to beat Karen Khachanov and advance to the final of the 2024 Paris Masters.

The 26-year-old, who saw off world number two Carlos Alcaraz in the last-16, outfought the 2018 champion to progress 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 in just under three hours.

"I didn't feel as good or as fresh as I have done in other matches," said Humbert on court in the immediate aftermath of the win over the 28-year-old Russian.

"But when things weren't going as well, I fought like I have done all week and I came through. I'm really very proud of myself."

Humbert, the first local hero to reach the final since Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in 2011, will take on the third seed Alexander Zverev in an attempt to win his first crown at one of the circuit's nine Masters events - considered as the most prestigious titles on the ATP tour after the four Grand Slam evnts in Melbourne, Paris, London and New York.

"I played with my heart," Humbert added nearly an hour after the victory at the Accor Arena in Bercy, south-eastern Paris.

"The crowd pushed me and gave me a second wind at the start of the third set."

Sunday's showdown will be the third meeting between pair. Humbert won their first encounter on the grass in Germany at Halle in 2021.

Confidence

"The tennis was at a good level in that match," Humbert recalled of the clash.

The 27-year-old German controlled the first set after breaking the Dane in the fourth game.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Rising French tennis star outwits Zverev to lift Hamburg Open

Zverev and Alcaraz strive to be the new name on French Open men's singles trophy

Zverev returns from brink to beat Griekspoor and reach French Open last-16