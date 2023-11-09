What is a humanitarian pause, how does it work and how does it differ from a ceasefire?

The move is designed to allow people to evacuate from areas hit hardest by fighting and to deliver support to those stranded there - Haitham Imad/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Israel has agreed to stop fighting Hamas for four hours each day in northern Gaza as part of a series of “humanitarian pauses”.

The United Nations and aid agencies have been calling for the mini ceasefires to allow people to evacuate from the areas hit hardest by the fighting and to deliver support to those stranded there.

The United States, which announced the deal, suggested that it would also create space to free hostages taken by Hamas.

How does it work?

Israel will announce the start of the “humanitarian pause” at least three hours before they are due to start, also opening up humanitarian corridors in and out of the areas of northern Gaza.

Only Israel has agreed to pause its military operations in the area during that period, meaning that Hamas could launch attacks on Israeli forces in the area.

How does it differ from a ceasefire?

Unlike a ceasefire, these “humanitarian pauses” deliver only short and temporary stoppages in fighting, agreed to by just one side in the conflict.

While there is no official legal definition to a ceasefire, it would normally be considered a longer suspension of the hostilities agreed by both warring parties in a signed document.

Israeli forces would probably retaliate if they come under attack from Hamas during the daily stoppages in fighting - EPN/Newscom/Avalon

Is it controversial?

Humanitarian pauses were considered the least controversial method for evacuating civilians from northern Gaza and transporting aid into the war-torn area.

Western governments have clashed on the exact wording, with a full ceasefire being unpalatable to Israel’s most ardent backers because it would give time for Hamas to regroup.

It has also been suggested that a longer, single humanitarian pause would deliver the same breathing space for the terrorist group.

The deal announced by the White House, however, doesn’t seemingly have the full backing of Israel, the only party that has agreed to stop fighting during the pauses.

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, has said that fighting will continue and there will be no ceasefire without the release of hostages.

Story continues

What is next?

There is now a waiting game to see whether Israel, as expected, will announce the first of the daily humanitarian pauses three hours before it is due to commence but there is no guarantee this will happen if there is not a daily release of hostages.

Israeli forces would probably also retaliate if they come under attack from Hamas terrorists during the daily stoppages in fighting.