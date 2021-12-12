Humanitarian chef who has fed those in need all over the world coming to Kentucky

The Herald-Leader has lifted the paywall on this article delivering critical public service information. Check back to kentucky.com for story updates. To get breaking news alerts, click here

Chef Jose Andres has fed people in Puerto Rico after a hurricane, in Haiti after an earthquake, around the world after COVID hit and now he’s in Kentucky.

With thousands without power or water in hard-hit Western Kentucky after this weekends deadly tornadoes, providing hot food became a priority for survivors.

“People of America ... tragic day for so many families. I am at DCA airport flying to meet with @WCKitchen team in Kentucky responding to the tornadoes,” Andres tweeted. “We are working with chefs... food trucks & have WCK teams now in may communities. Will update from the ground soon. #ChefsForKentucky.”

His not-for-profit World Central Kitchen, a humanitarian effort that organizes food trucks and chefs to provide emergency food relief, provided hundreds of meals in Mayfield on Saturday while search and rescue efforts continued at the candle factory where more than 100 people were trapped by the Dec. 10 tornado.

Buildings are demolished in downtown Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, after a tornado traveled through the region Friday night.

Andres flew out of Washington, D.C., to come to Kentucky after tweeting at Gov. Andy Beshear, “We are here for your people Sir! @WCKitchen #ChefsForKentucky we will help feed anyone in need...”

Andres posted a video saying that “I always said that where ever there is a fight, so hungry people and people in need may eat, that we will be there. There is not much to say in those moments because you feel so powerless. ... I think I’m landing in Nashville and from there I’ll be driving for one or two hours.”

People of America...tragic day for so many families. I am at DCA airport flying to meet @WCKitchen team in Kentucky responding to the tornadoes. We are working with chefs...food trucks & have WCK teams now in many communities... Will update from the ground soon. #ChefsForKentucky pic.twitter.com/jX04Bbqakw — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) December 12, 2021

World Central Kitchen said they have relief teams in Bowling Green, where they provided meals to families, and Princeton and in Arkansas.

“It’s definitely a logistical challenge with lots of pockets of need spread out across a very large region,” said Sam Bloch, director of field operations at World Central Kitchen in a Tweet posted online. “But we’re no strangers to this work and the challenges it presents. Just happy to be supporting work like this. In addition to work like this, we’ll be looking at shelters, at people who are sheltering in place, widespread electrical power outages across the whole region. And as we begin we’ll keep you updated and to meet needs as they arise.”

On the ground in Mayfield, KY where search & rescue operations continue through the night following the massive tornadoes. WCK’s @SamBloch1 reports in after delivering meals for first responders. We have teams spread out to support communities in the days ahead. #ChefsForKentucky pic.twitter.com/T7vs1P0XDU — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) December 12, 2021

How to donate to World Central Kitchen

A fundraiser organized online to help provide for the meals had raised more than $13,000 so far. You can donate online at donate.wck.org/fundraiser/2715960

After Andres tweeted out his video, people responded, asking him to help family members in Mayfield without water and electricity.

Andres tweeted that he would find them and make sure they are OK.

“Everywhere I go I just see good people that believe in longer tables. ... Kentucky will make it through,” Andres tweeted.