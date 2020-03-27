Humane society in Cochrane focused on fostering as COVID-19 challenges operations

Many animal care groups and societies are working on ways to keep pets safe despite the uncertainty around COVID-19. That includes the Cochrane and Area Humane Society, which is asking for some help. The society says it's currently caring for more than 160 animals, including dogs, cats and rabbits.

It's also seeing volunteer numbers reduced, staffing strategies changed and fundraising events postponed due to COVID-19.

While intake numbers remain steady, they think the volume could increase in the future.

Because of that, Lisa Kedian says they're taking proactive measures to get more animals into long-term foster homes.

"Many of our animals are in foster right now, which is wonderful, but we are also thankful to have a list in case we need to send more out," she said.

Kedian says they're running short of cleaning supplies and are seeing more requests from the public for help with pet food.

The society is working with community partners and asking for donations to address those needs.

Kedian says they've closed their doors for safety reasons, but they're still taking in animals, providing care and emergency care, and booking adoption appointments.

"Hopefully, we aren't going to see a big rise in intake, but that's what we do. We're here for the animals," she said.

Kedian says people can check the society's website for more information on how to help.