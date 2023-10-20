Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson named Canada's flag-bearers for Pan Am opening ceremonies

SANTIAGO, Chile — Their first Pan American Games appearance as a beach volleyball team became extra memorable for Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson when they were named Canada's flag-bearers for Friday's opening ceremonies.

The Toronto athletes were chosen to usher Canada's team into Estadio Nacional in Santiago. Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson play their first match Saturday morning against Uruguay, but didn't want to miss out on the opening ceremonies.

"Before we even knew we were going to be flag-bearers we had committed to going to attend the opening ceremonies even though we knew we'd have the very first game the next day," Humana-Paredes said. "Heading into these Games, we wanted to experience the whole thing together as a team."

Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson, both 31, became a duo before this season and rank fifth in the world. They're coming off the world championship in Mexico where they reached the quarterfinals.

"Since it's the latter half of our season, I think we feel pretty confident about the things we need to do to be prepared for the game," Wilkerson said. "We're really relying heavily on the work we've been doing all year to show up for this morning match.

"It's most important that we're on the same page and that we're very honest and real about it being a shorter night, an earlier morning, and having to be super-focused for this next game because of this experience. It's completely worth it to us and something I think we're capable of handling."

Humana-Paredes' parents were born in Chile and survived the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship that lasted from the 1973 coupe to 1990, which made her want to compete in Santiago.

"It definitely adds a whole new layer walking into Estadio Nacional, which holds a lot of meaning for Chileans, but also for us and what it means to be flag-bearers and have that happen in front of my family who will be watching on TV and stuff, it's just crazy," she said. "Really surreal."

Story continues

Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson are former indoor university volleyball teammates at York. Both competed in Tokyo's Summer Olympics two years ago in beach volleyball and reached the quarterfinals with different teammates.

Wilkerson makes her Pan Am debut in Santiago, while Humana-Paredes competed in the 2015 Pan Am Games in Toronto with Taylor Pischke and finished fourth.

“When we decide who will carry the Canadian flag at the Pan American Games, we look not only to athletes’ sporting achievements, but the values they demonstrate and their impact on others," Canadian chef de mission Christine Girard said in a statement.

"Brandie and Melissa are both incredible athletes and inspirational role models. The way they carry themselves both on and off the field of play makes them the perfect choice for this role."

Wilkerson is the co-founder of Project Worthy, a scholarship program aimed at increasing Black, Indigenous and people of colour representation in volleyball.

"As the foundation has grown, it's become just a direct way to fund BIPOC athletes in Canada to play the sport of volleyball," Wilkerson said.

"Covers their club fees. I've also had a couple camps or sessions with some athletes where we've covered their costs completely, geared them up."

Humana-Paredes has served on the Panam Sports Athlete Commission since 2019.

"From their great synergy on the court to their devotion off the field of play as leaders in their community, Brandie and Melissa truly reflect what our delegation stands for," Canadian Olympic Committee chief sports officer Eric Myles said.

"To see them now get to share this experience as teammates will make it all the more special.”

Men's field hockey captain Scott Tupper was Canada's flag-bearer at the 2019 Pan Am Games opening ceremonies in Lima, Peru.

Canada last won a beach volleyball Pan Am medal in 1999 when Jody Holden and Conrad Leinemann took men's gold in Winnipeg.

Canada's team of 473 athletes will compete in 38 sports, including 21 Olympic qualifiers for Paris next year, until the closing ceremonies Nov. 5.

Preliminary competition was underway before Friday's opening ceremonies.

Boxer Tammara Thibeault of Shawinigan, Que., won her opening bout Friday in the women's 75-kg division over Dominican Republic's Milena Altagracia Jimenez Castillo.

Calgary diver Caeli McKay qualified first in women's 10-metre tower preliminaries. Victoria's Celina Toth also advanced to Saturday's final by placing 11th.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2023.

Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press