Human Vaccines Market to Advance at CAGR of 8.7% During 2019–2027, Says TMR

·5 min read
  • Governmental and non-profit organizations keenly expanding awareness on the role of immunization in health, especially in North America

ALBANY, N.Y., April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extremely low risk of persistent adverse side effects of approved or authorized vaccines is a key aspect propelling the expansion of avenues in the human vaccines market. Success rates of human vaccines are underpinned by the fact a number of diseases have been prevented or eradicated since history with national immunization programs. The global valuation of the human vaccines market is projected to advance at CAGR of 8.7% during 2019–2027.

Rise in number of national immunization programs in developed countries is a key driver for revenue sales in the human vaccines market. Of note, routine immunization programs in children have helped prevent polio (OPV), measles, mumps, rubella, typhoid, varicella, rotavirus, and influenza.

Expanding understanding of infectious disease epidemiology has helped companies develop human vaccine that have played a crucial role in reducing the global burden of infectious diseases. The high mortality and morbidity of infectious diseases in non-industrialized world as well industrialized nations is a key driver of extensive R&D in the human vaccines market. For instance, nationwide immunization programs with pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV7) in children have been helpful in reducing the incidence of invasive pneumococcal disease

Key Findings of Human Vaccines Market Study

  • Intensive R&D on Human Immune Response to Immunization Help Reduce Prevalence of Infectious Diseases: The high prevalence of infectious diseases notably in developed nations has caused glaring morbidity and mortality. This has spurred the need for vaccines, thus invigorating development of products in the human vaccines market. The indisputable role of human vaccines in reducing the burden of large pandemics has nudged vaccine developer pour in billions of dollars over the past few decades. In recent times, extensive clinical trials on COVID-19 vaccines in several countries are bolstering the revenue possibilities in the human vaccines market.

  • New Approaches in Testing and Development to Boost Protective and Durable Response: Growing understanding of human immune response to immunization has accelerated the development of more efficacious products in the human vaccines market. Furthermore, strides made in computational and systems biology, along with rapidly expanding scope of bioinformatics and machine learning in vaccine clinical trials, are enriching the landscape of the human vaccines market.

New approaches including system immunology are crucial for improving the success rates. Novel approaches help in augmenting protective and durable response, wherein impact of psychosocial and cultural factors along with the overall biology plays vital role. Some of the key product types propelling sales in human vaccines market are conjugate, recombinant, inactivated, combination, and attenuated vaccines.

Human Vaccines Market: Key Drivers

  • Vaccines have shown demonstrable benefits due to protective and/or durable response for many infectious pathogens, thus boosting the success of various vaccination programs globally over the decades. This has expanded the avenue in the human vaccines market.

  • Growing government spending on improving public health infrastructure, coupled with rising awareness about immunization programs, has been propelling the prospects of the human vaccines market.

Human Vaccines Market: Key Players

The marketing strategies by a number of international and regional players continue to shape the competition landscape, find the TMR study on the human vaccines market. Some of the prominent players are Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co., Ltd., Sanofi S.A., Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Mymetics, Merck & Co, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline plc., and AstraZeneca plc.

The global human vaccines market is divided into:

  • Global Human Vaccines Market, by Vaccine Type

    • Conjugate

    • Recombinant

    • Inactivated

    • Combination

    • Attenuated

    • Others

  • Global Human Vaccines Market, by Product Type

    • Pneumococcal

    • Influenza

    • Hepatitis

    • HPV

    • Meningococcal

    • Rotavirus

    • Measles and Rubella

    • Typhoid

    • Combination

    • Others

  • Global Human Vaccines Market, by Distribution Channel

    • Hospital Pharmacies

    • Drugstores

    • Others

  • Global Human Vaccines Market, by Age Group

    • Pediatrics

    • Adolescents

    • Adults

    • Geriatrics

  • Global Human Vaccines Market, by Region

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Latin America

    • Middle East & Africa

