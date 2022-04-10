Human smuggling from the forgotten corners of Europe

·7 min read

It’s been more than 16 years since her son drowned in Lake St. Clair, but a Toronto mother is still reluctant to talk about what happened in the ill-fated human smuggling attempt.

The accident remains a symbol of the dangerous and deadly consequences of human smuggling, which some people regard as a victimless crime. It also highlights an Eastern European community that has seen significant human smuggling in recent years, with the facilitators sometimes occupying positions of authority in their country.

On Sept. 5, 2005, Ontario Provincial Police recovered the body of a 24-year-old man from the waters of Lake St. Clair on the Tecumseh-Windsor border. With $10,000 in his pants, the victim had drowned when a jet ski speeding across the lake capsized about 200 metres from the Windsor shore.

The victim and his mother had travelled from the Balkans to New York on forged passports. Smugglers devised the dangerous scheme to transport them into Canada on a jet ski. But in a tragic turn of events, the jet ski capsized, and both plunged into the river. A second personal watercraft pulled the mother to the shore. But her son never made it to safety.

Police alleged the same smuggling ring transported many others over the years, hiding people in the trunks of cars, on trucks, boats and trains. On some occasions, people jumped from trains to avoid detection.

Four years later, a Toronto judge convicted a smuggler of Iraqi origin and others of conspiring with Albanian smugglers on the U.S. side of the border to smuggle the mother and son. He received a 4 ½ year sentence, and also served time in prison for rape and sexual assault.

It is not clear what prompted the family to risk their lives to get to Canadian shores on that tragic Friday of September, 16 years ago. Through court records and searches, New Canadian Media was able to track the family of the drowned Albanian man. A part of the family remains in the Toronto region and others have moved out West. Although 16 years have passed since the tragedy occurred, the parents were reluctant to talk about that painful experience.

Other individuals or groups from Albania have been caught trying to make it through to Canada, or using Canada as a base to enter the U.S. In 2019, Canada deported a Kosovar man charged with human smuggling. Ironically, he had arrived in 2008 on Canadian shores by being smuggled himself. A few years later he was found guilty of a conspiracy to smuggle other Albanians as well as Mexicans across the border to the U.S. in exchange for payment.

Human smuggling is a global phenomenon driven by people who are desperate to get out of bad economic or political situations in their countries of origin.

Albania, along with Kosovo and other countries that emerged from the dissolution of Yugoslavia, has been considered for a long time both a source and transit point for human smuggling.

Sister Imelda Poole, who works to battle trafficking and exploitation in the region, points to a sense of disillusion that prevails among many, especially youth who see no long-term future or an opportunity to get ahead through the system. She says a survey conducted a few years ago by her mission shows 85 percent of Albanians want to leave Albania.

“It shows what a disillusioned nation we really are,” says Sr. Poole, president of Mary Ward Loreto (Albanian Mission Against Human Trafficking). She also heads RENATE (Religious in Europe Networking Against Trafficking and Exploitation), a network fighting modern slavery across 31 countries in Europe with 136 anti-trafficking networks.

Two major anti-smuggling operations, cited as “mega-operations” by Albanian State Police, happened after the U.S. State Department reported that 1,200 people had been smuggled illegally to the United States between 2013 and 2018. Canadian police also contributed to the investigations, as did Spain, France, the UK, Belgium and Kosovo. People were being charged $25,000-30,000 for passage to such destinations as the US and Canada. In January another major operation stretching over three countries - Albania, Greece and Italy - led to the arrest of 29 people who had used sea routes to transfer more than 1,100 migrants from Turkey to EU countries.

But in various cases, people in authority have been implicated in human smuggling themselves. Even as the Canadian government, the EU countries and the US intensify efforts to combat human smuggling and adjust to the difficulties that it poses in places like Albania, police and border authorities were alleged to have been involved. According to court records, in the two major operations carried out in Albania in 2018 and 2020, at least six police and border officers were arrested under suspicion of having aided and abetted in the smuggling process. Yet to date, no sentences against any of them were handed down, despite a few of them being dragged through court procedures.

Mariana Meshi, the executive director of Different and Equal, one of the main shelters in Albania that form the National Referral Mechanism, says: “Despite harsh penalties prescribed in laws, there has been a considerable drop in sentences in recent years due in part to recent changes in the criminal procedure code where trafficking cases (in cases where there cannot be established organized crime) have been transferred to district courts. District prosecutors and judges are not specialized in dealing with trafficking cases and in many cases, the trial procedures fail.”

Although her organization does not have data on cases of convictions of border police officers accused of trafficking or smuggling, Meshi says: “(In Albania) there is a widespread perception that justice is not served when it comes to punishing people associated with power or involved in law enforcement structures. The perception is shared by the victims of trafficking. They think that corruption is a widespread phenomenon at all levels of government, including the institutions of justice.”

According to the U.S. State Department’s 2021 Annual global report on Trafficking in Persons (TIP), Albania is listed in Tier 2 of the department’s ranking, meaning that it does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking but is making significant efforts to do so. The government did not convict any traffickers, identified fewer victims, and has decreased resources to NGO-run shelters, the report says.

Meshi also says that uncertainty about a brighter future among ordinary people makes migration seem to be a way out. She says that the urge to go abroad without assessing the real possibilities of safe migration affects the vulnerable groups who lack credible information sources and also have difficulties obtaining visas for legal migration.

Asked to reflect on what needs to be done for countries like Albania to overcome the burden of human smuggling and trafficking, Sr. Imelda also sees the problem as one of the destruction of values and feels that globalization and secularization have destroyed basic ethical values and dignity and respect for other human beings.

She notes that for countries like Albania to make progress a systemic change is needed. In her view: How can you begin to change a culture which is fearful and helpless and hopeless into having dignity and respect to making the systems work when nobody is encouraging it?

Conflict situations and internal displacement also fuel the protracted instability that offers fertile grounds for these criminal activities. Experts and government officials alike share the concern.

Since 2004, Canada has consistently been ranked as a Tier 1 country in the TIP report. According to government officials, Canada works with domestic law enforcement agencies and international partners to disrupt migrant smuggling networks which represent a threat to Canadian national security and to assist vulnerable migrants victimized as a result of the nefarious activities of criminal networks.

According to James Wanki, Spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada, Canada is active in sharing best practices in countering these crimes with Western Balkans countries through its participation in the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). He says that it is likely that the current situation in Ukraine will exacerbate the problem of smuggling in Eastern Europe and the Western Balkans as time goes on.

Read the entire series:

Part 1: All of us were desperate to get to Canada

Part 2: Smuggling of Mexicans from Canada to the U.S. a regular occurrence

Naser Miftari, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, New Canadian Media

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • 6 Quebec minor hockey players suspended over alleged racial abuse of Black players

    After some Black minor hockey players in western Quebec alleged they were racially abused, a Gatineau, Que., team has suspended six of its players and the provincial governing body cancelled weekend games. L'Intrépide de Gatineau issued a news release Friday in response to the allegations by apologizing to two U15 AAA players and their families "following deplorable incidents that occurred on and off the ice." The team also announced, after conducting its own investigation, six players would be

  • Power signs with Sabres as Michigan to NHL exodus begins

    Owen Power is trading in Michigan maize and blue for the blue and gold of the Buffalo Sabres, and he is far from the only Wolverine making the leap to the NHL. The Michigan exodus is underway less than 24 hours after the loaded Wolverines were knocked out of the Frozen Four short of a national title. Before Power inked his deal with Buffalo on Friday, teammates Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson might not be too far behind i

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Sidney Crosby sucker-punches Capitals forward Nic Dowd

    There's something about playing the Capitals that brings the fire out of Sidney Crosby.

  • Roller-coaster win a sign of things to come for 'human' Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays walked away with a win on Opening Day, but it sure didn't come easily.

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Will Pascal Siakam or Jimmy Butler make an All-NBA team?

    Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.