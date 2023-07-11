Human skull found after flooding identified as man missing since 2019, Arizona cops say

Human remains found after flooding were identified through DNA evidence as an Arizona man who disappeared in 2019, authorities said.

Jordan Victor Carvalho, 30, was reported missing by his family on Sept. 30, 2019, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

They had not spoken to him for weeks when they made the report, deputies said, and he never turned up.

Then someone stumbled across a skull in a wash on Sept. 12, 2022, after the area flooded, deputies said.

Detectives confirmed it was a human skull but couldn’t identify it, deputies said.

In March, investigators worked with Othram, a lab in The Woodlands, Texas, that specializes in forensic genetic genealogy.

Othram used Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing to create a DNA profile and identified the remains as Carvalho on July 7, deputies said.

His cause of death could not be determined, authorities said.

