Human sewage may be needed to fertilise crops as global sulphur shortage looms

Sulphur is required for the production of phosphorus fertiliser - gerard ferry / Alamy Stock Photo/Alamy

Human sewage may need to be repurposed to fertilise crops as the world moves away from fossil fuels, scientists have warned.

University College London (UCL) has warned that a looming global sulphur shortage could dramatically cut the amount of phosphorus fertiliser available for farming, threatening global food supplies.

Currently, more than 80 per cent of the world’s sulphur supply comes as a byproduct of oil and natural gas production, both of which need to be “desulphurised” before use.

Sulphur is not only required for the production of phosphorus fertilisers, but also for extracting rare metals from ores essential for the switch to a green economy, such as cobalt and nickel which are used in high-performance lithium batteries.

But researchers have found that as the world moves away from fossil fuels, the amount of sulphur produced will not keep up with fertiliser or green economy demand, threatening a major crisis.

It may be necessary to harvest phosphorus from human wastewater to make up for the shortfall, they said.

Professor Mark Maslin, the study’s lead author, from UCL’s Geography department, said: “What we’re predicting is that as supplies of this cheap, plentiful, and easily accessible form of sulphur dry up, demand may be met by a massive increase in direct mining of elemental sulphur. This, by contrast, will be dirty, toxic, destructive, and expensive

“Research is urgently needed to develop low-cost, low environmental impact methods of extracting large quantities of elemental sulphur from the abundant deposits of sulphate minerals in the Earth’s crust.”

UCL estimates that global demand for sulfuric acid is set to rise from 246 to 400 million tonnes by 2040 as a result of more intensive agriculture for a growing world population, and green products.

The study points out that this would result in a shortfall in supply of between 100 and 320 million tonnes of sulphur each year.

The researchers are concerned that as sulphur becomes increasingly sought-after, it will become more profitable to sell it for green technology rather than use as fertiliser - an issue which could quickly threaten food supplies.

Dr Simon Day, the study’s co-author, from UCL’s Institute for Risk & Disaster Reduction, said: “Our concern is that the dwindling supply could lead to a transition period when green tech outbids the fertiliser industry for the limited more expensive sulphur supply, creating an issue with food production particularly in developing countries.”

There is also concern that the shortage may lead to unethical sulphur mining, such as from volcanoes, which can be extremely dangerous for workers. In one mine in East Java, Indonesia, 74 miners have died after being overpowered by fumes from sulphur mines over the past 40 years.

Gases can be so concentrated they burn the eyes and throat, and can even dissolve the miners' teeth.

The team at UCL has said that countries should come together to regulate sulphur mining and also do more to recycle batteries to cut down on demand.

The research was published in The Geographical Journal, the publication of the Royal Geographical Society.