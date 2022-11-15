HUMAN Security and Carahsoft Partner to Provide Holistic Digital Attack Defense and World Class Threat Intelligence to the Public Sector

·6 min read
Human Defense Platform Now Available to Safeguard Government, Military Entities and Public Sector Institutions From Sophisticated Cybercriminal Attacks

RESTON, Va. and NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMAN Security, Inc. (formerly White Ops)--the global leader in safeguarding enterprises from digital attacks with modern defense, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as HUMAN’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s industry-leading bot, fraud, and account abuse protection services available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), E&I Cooperative Services Contract, OMNIA Partners, and The Quilt contracts.

“As digital attacks have become increasingly sophisticated and targeted, agencies need a modern defense strategy to protect their operational efficiencies from threats and digital attacks,” said Rich Maigue, Sales Director who leads the HUMAN Security Team at Carahsoft. “With the addition of the Human Defense Platform to our cybersecurity offerings, agencies can trust they are protected against digital attacks, fraud and account abuse. We look forward to working with HUMAN and our reseller partners to help our joint customers stay ahead of the threat landscape and protect their organizations from emerging cyber risk.”

The Human Defense Platform provides advanced technology, profound insights, and full lifecycle approach that rapidly protects many of the world’s largest entities against sophisticated digital attacks including, bots, transaction fraud, account takeover, data exfiltration and system compromises, and other malicious attacks. HUMAN’s software as a service (SaaS) solution is powered by massive observability by verifying the humanity of more than 20 trillion digital interactions a week (over 50% of the global internet population and 3 billion unique devices a month) on behalf of its customers. With this observability advantage and network effect, paired with threat intelligence for continuous adaptation, HUMAN is able to stay ahead of adversaries and disrupt their campaigns while protecting valuable customer and employee data, platforms and applications. Past examples of disruptions in collaboration with the government includes disrupting 3ve bringing together the FBI, Google, Facebook and many others in the industry; and the takedown of Methbot.

“The first lesson I learned in the Air Force was to always go into battle with a distinct advantage. Unfortunately, when it comes to cybercrime, strategies built around defensive security don’t apply this same principle. At best, many are playing not to lose. HUMAN plays to win. Our unique approach with modern defense leverages internet observability, collective protection across hundreds of customers, and actionable threat intelligence and disruptions, enables us to win against cybercriminals,” said Tamer Hassan, HUMAN Co-Founder and CEO, and a former decorated Air Force pilot who served multiple tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. “By partnering with Carahsoft and its reseller partners, we’re able to not only protect Government and military entities and Public Sector institutions from sophisticated bot attacks, fraud, and account abuse, but we’re able to adapt quickly to defend them from threats yet to come.”

HUMAN’s modern defense approach protects customers along every step of the digital journey. The following featured solutions are part of the Human Defense Platform:

HUMAN Bot Defender
For digital businesses that need to protect their web and mobile applications and APIs, HUMAN Bot Defender is a behavior-based bot management solution that efficiently detects and mitigates the most sophisticated bot attacks. Unlike competing solutions that provide protection from only basic bot attacks, are hard to integrate and limit your infrastructure choices, HUMAN Bot Defender effortlessly integrates into any existing infrastructure and scales as your traffic grows to safeguard your online revenue and competitive edge.

Defense against: ATO, Content Manipulation, PII Harvesting and Content Scraping, Inventory Manipulation, carding

HUMAN Account Defender 
HUMAN Account Defender safeguards online accounts by detecting and neutralizing compromised and fake accounts on apps and websites. It stops fraud and abuse, reduces customer risk and cuts your fraud team’s workload. Account Defender uses behavioral analysis to continuously monitor accounts post-login for suspicious behavior. It generates an evolving risk score based on all activity in an account rather than relying on a single point-in-time check, such as only at login or at the point of transaction. When a risk threshold is met, automated actions such as locking the account are triggered.

Defense against: Compromised Accounts and Fake (New) Account Creation

Code Defender
HUMAN Code Defender is a client-side web application security solution that provides comprehensive real-time visibility and granular control into modern website’s client-side supply chain attack surface. Leveraging behavioral analysis and advanced machine learning, Code Defender identifies vulnerabilities and anomalous behavior to reduce the risk of non-compliance. It provides comprehensive client-side mitigation, partnering granular control over legitimate JavaScript with Content Security Policy (CSP) mitigation capabilities to identify high risk PII, PCI and vulnerability incidents.

Defense against: Client-Side Supply Chain Attacks, Digital Skimming and Magecart Attacks, PII Harvesting and Content Scraping

HUMAN’s products and services are available through Carahsoft’s NCPA Contract NCPA01-86, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902, and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the HUMAN team at Carahsoft at (703) 889-9804 or HUMANSecurity@carahsoft.com.

The dedicated Cybersecurity team at Carahsoft specializes in providing Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare organizations with security solutions to safeguard their cyber ecosystem. To learn more about Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity solutions, visit www.carahsoft.com/solve/cybersecurity.

About HUMAN
HUMAN is a cybersecurity company that safeguards 500+ customers from sophisticated bot attacks, fraud and account abuse. We leverage modern defense—internet visibility, network effect, and disruptions—to enable our customers to increase ROI and trust while decreasing end-user friction, data contamination, and cybersecurity exposure. Today we verify the humanity of more than 20 trillion digital interactions per week across advertising, marketing, e-commerce, government, education and enterprise security, putting us in a position to win against cybercriminals. Protect your digital business with HUMAN. To Know Who’s Real, visit www.humansecurity.com.

About Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

