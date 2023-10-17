'Harmful': Human rights commissioner resigns over Saskatchewan's pronoun bill

REGINA — A commissioner with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission has resigned over the provincial government’s proposed pronoun legislation.

Heather Kuttai said in a letter Monday that the bill requiring parental consent if children under 16 want to change their names or pronouns at school is an attack on the rights of transgender and gender-diverse children.

Kuttai, adding that she has a transgender son, said children’s rights must take precedence over parental obligations.

"This decision did not come lightly," Kuttai said in the letter to Premier Scott Moe.

"Removing a child’s rights, in the name of 'parental rights' is fundamentally anti-trans and harmful."

She said if the province passes the legislation with the notwithstanding clause, "Saskatchewan will no longer be a place that takes care of all its kids."

"This is something I cannot be a part of, and I will not be associated with a provincial government that takes away the rights of children, especially vulnerable children."

The province announced in the summer a policy requiring consent for pronoun and name changes in schools for students under 16.

Lawyers for UR Pride, a Regina LGBTQ organization, sought an injunction until a challenge could be heard in court later this year. It argued the policy violates Charter rights and could cause teachers to out or misgender children.

A judge granted an injunction at the end of September.

Last week, the Saskatchewan Party government introduced legislation containing the policy, along with the notwithstanding clause, overriding sections of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and Saskatchewan's Human Rights Code.

Justice Minister Bronwyn Eyre said she's sorry to learn of Kuttai's resignation and would be reading the letter.

"People have different views on this issue, and lawyers have different views on this issue," Eyre told reporters.

"Do parents as non-human-rights experts have a right to have views on this issue? I will say parents are citizens, too. And we've heard from thousands of them."

Kuttai said research shows LGBTQ youth face a higher risk of abuse, violence and mental-health harm.

It's a mistake to put teachers in a position of outing a child before they are ready, and it's harmful to misgender a child, she said.

"I can’t understand why you and your government would want to be responsible for a system that brings harm to children," she asked Moe in the letter.

The legislation says that if it's believed a student would be harmed because of the consent requirement, the school's principal is to direct the student to a counsellor. The counsellor would then develop a plan with the student to help them make a request to their parent to get consent.

Kuttai said the suggestion children will get all the counselling they need in schools is unrealistic, noting schools lack resources to help all children.

She said her son's coming out was a difficult process, even though he felt confident his parents would love him.

"One of the reasons he is now out, and thriving, is because of the support he received at school," Kuttai said. "I hate to think of what would have happened if he had not had that support."

Kuttai is one of Saskatchewan’s six human rights commissioners. She said her resignation is effective immediately.

"I cannot tell you the depth of my disappointment in the government I have worked for and supported for the last nine years, but I promise you that my efforts as a community builder and activist will only become stronger because of this enormous letdown."

Opposition NDP Leader Carla Beck commended Kuttai for her courage and remarks.

"I would call upon the government to pause and listen to what is going on here," Beck said. "It's time for sober second thought. It's time for them to pull away from their agenda."

Moe previously said the policy had strong support from the majority of Saskatchewan residents and parents.

Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill added Monday that the government decided to act when Regina Public Schools changed its policy so parents would be not be informed of a child's pronoun changes.

Cockrill said "multiple individuals" informed the government in 2022 of the division's new policy.

The government took nine days to draft its pronoun policy in August and released it to the public four days later.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2023.

Jeremy Simes, The Canadian Press