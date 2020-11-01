Human remains found near truck of missing Blood Tribe man

Blood Tribe police say they've found human remains along with a truck belonging to a missing man.

Jason Many Fingers, 46, was last seen at 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 20, when he was spotted on video surveillance filling up his dad's truck at the Fas Gas in Pincher Creek, Alta.. That was also the last day Many Fingers had any recorded cellphone or banking activity.

On Oct. 1, Many Fingers' family reported him missing.

Police confirmed that on Friday, Many Fingers' truck was found near Spring Glen Park, a campground about 32 kilometres southeast of the town Pincher Creek.

Insp. Farica Prince said that police searched the area with a K-9 team and discovered human remains.

Police were not immediately able to identify the remains. An autopsy is expected to take place early next week in Calgary.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and more information will be provided when available.

His family issued a public plea for information to help them find Many Fingers in mid-October.

Police had said at the time that Many Fingers' reasons for being in Pincher Creek were unknown.