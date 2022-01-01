Human remains found near SC freeway. Big man’s skeleton discovered in ditch.

Authorities in Lexington County are investigating the discovery of human skeletal remains in a drainage ditch near Interstate 26, the county coroner’s office confirmed Saturday afternoon.

The remains were found near Saturn Parkway along the freeway. The coroner’s office was alerted to the discovery about 8 p.m. Friday.

Authorities did not know know the identity of the person but may have information in a few days, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher told The State.

The person is believed to have been a white male, possibly 6 feet 5 inches tall, Fisher said, confirming an account by WLTX, which first reported on the discovery.

Fisher told The State the man, believed to be more than 40 years old, did not appear to have any teeth.

She is conferring with an anthropologist. The remains were not buried and may have been there several months, she said.

“We were able to recover the full skeleton between yesterday and today,’’ Fisher said. “An anthropologist will look at the bones on Tuesday and we should know more this week.’’

Fisher said she did not know if foul play was involved.