Human remains found in Essex lake next to NHS hospital

(Essex Police)

Detectives are still searching a beauty spot in Essex after finding human remains in a lake on New Year’s Eve.

Forensics are scouring Oakwood Pond in Harlow after police were called to reports of a “suspicious object” in the water at 2pm on Saturday.

A dog walker claimed to have made the grim discovery days earlier but did not report it to police believing it was just “a couple of old bags”.

He told MailOnline: “Who knows how long they were there for. We had a lot of snow here before Christmas and the pond was completely frozen over so the remains could have been hidden under the ice and then come to the surface.”

The scene where the human remains wer found (Essex Police)

An Essex Police spokesman said: “Specialist forensic officers have since confirmed that these are human remains. An investigation with Essex and Kent Serious Crime Directorate is underway and early enquiries are ongoing.”

Oakwood Pond lies next to Princess Alexandra hospital in Harlow in an area popular with dog walkers, bird spotters and anglers.

Your Harlow reported that police said it was too early to identify the victim and couldn’t say whether the remains belong to one victim or more.

DCI Antony Alcock added: “It’s the really early stages of this investigation and we are working to determine what has happened. “I understand that this is concerning news for local residents and our officers are likely to remain in the area for the next few days to continue enquiries.

“We ask that the public respect the cordons in place and we will be updating the public as the investigation develops.” If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.”