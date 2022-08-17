Human remains found in burn area of Chatsworth brush fire

Skeletal human remains were found Tuesday in an area of Chatsworth that was burned by a brush fire, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The fire, which was first reported around 1:30 p.m. in the 11100 block of North De Soto Avenue, temporarily closed all lanes of Highway 118 in the area. The blaze was contained at just under two acres by 3:45 p.m.

As crews were working in the area, they found bones that appeared to be human remains, the department said. The remains were unrelated to the fire.

The LAFD arson section is working with Los Angeles police and the L.A. County corner's office to investigate the remains and determine the cause of death.

