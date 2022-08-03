Human remains found in brush near Texas highway after landscapers see skull, cops say

Landscapers working along a Texas highway found a human skull, leading to the discovery of more remains, authorities said.

The Texas Department of Transportation crew was preparing to cut a tree down when they found the skull and arm, according to KTRK.

Houston police officers were called to 1300 La Porte Freeway (State Highway 225) shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to a news release.

Investigators found the body along the grassy median, KHOU reported.

“At this time, it is unknown how long the remains were in the brush,” police said.

The remains were taken for an autopsy, officials said. The person’s identity, gender and cause of death are being determined by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Homicide Division at 713-308-3600. Tipsters who would like to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Road crews clearing brush near interstate find human remains, Texas officials say

Human remains found by man doing property survey on Texas land, sheriff says

Construction worker finds body between concrete barriers on Texas interstate, cops say