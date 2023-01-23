Human remains found in Boyle County could belong to a missing Kentucky mother

The sister of a missing mother says human remains found in a field in Boyle County Friday may belong to her loved one.

The skeletal remains were located in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville around 7 p.m., Kentucky State Police said. The remains were sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.

The remains could belong to Andrea Knabel, a missing Louisville mother who disappeared in August 2019. In a comment on the Finding Andrea Facebook page, Knabel’s sister, Erin Knabel, said the remains are believed to be a woman who has been dead for three to five years. The dental records of the remains are similar to Andrea, Erin Knabel said in a comment.

In a separate comment on her own Facebook page, Erin Knabel said the family is expected to have more answers Monday.

