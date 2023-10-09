Human remains discovered at Cherry Beach, Toronto police say

Toronto police are investigating after human remains were discovered at Cherry Beach on Monday morning. (David Donnelly/CBC - image credit)

Human remains have been found at Cherry Beach, Toronto police said on Monday.

Toronto police's homicide squad has been notified. Police said the discovery of the remains is considered a suspicious incident.

Const. Cindy Chung, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said police received a report about the remains at about 10:20 a.m. A passerby discovered the remains and called police.

"It is considered a suspicious circumstance," she said.

No other details have been provided.