Human Microbiome Industry Landscape 2021-2026 - Yakult, DuPont, Series Therapeutics, Second Genome, and Synthetic Biologics are Dominating

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Microbiome Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global human microbiome market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 17% over the forecast period.

In recent times, the human microbiome has become an area of interest because of its association with several respiratory diseases and immunity. The gut microbiome has been known to be associated with the good immunity of a person. Researchers have reported that variation in the number of microorganisms, such as actinobacteria, firmicute, and Bacteroidetes, leads to the development of lung, respiratory, diabetes, arthritis, gastrointestinal disorders, and other neurological disorders.

In 2020, as per the article published in Human Microbiome Journal "Lung microbiome and COVID-19: Possible link and implications", lung microbiome can have a profound impact on the severity of the disease and susceptibility to the SARS-CoV-2 infection. Also, the study suggested that the lung microbiome plays a crucial role in the generation of immune responses against viral attack, and the microbiome may affect the outcome of COVID-19. Thus, increasing research studies in the arena of the microbiome are the key drivers affirming the growth of this market.

Other key factors propelling the growth of this market are increasing burden of lifestyle-related diseases and growing geriatric population. Lowering the level of microbiota will lead to the growth of fatal infectious diseases and organisms, such as ulcerative colitis. C and Clostridium difficile (C. difficile). Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in the people who are taking antibiotics for prolonged period is also helping the market to grow. For instance, as per the data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the United States, around 2.8 million antibiotic-resistant infections occur each year. Also, 223,900 cases of Clostridioides difficile occurred in 2017 and around 12,800 people died. As a result of increasing cases, the market is expected to increase in the upcoming years.

Story continues

Increasing funding initiatives and government programs to support this research are high impact rendering drivers anticipated to foster the market growth. In 2019, the "Million Microbiome of Humans Project" (MMHP) was launched at the 14th International Conference on Genomics (ICG-14) in China.

However, lack of comprehensive research and stringent government regulations are likely to limit the market growth over forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Therapeutic Applications Expected to Hold the Highest Share

North America Dominates the Market

Competitive Landscape

The human microbiome market is less competitive, and there are several players that are coming up with new products. Companies, like Yakult, DuPont, Series Therapeutics, Second Genome, and Synthetic Biologics, hold substantial shares in the market. Key players are focusing on enhancing the therapeutics pipeline through the development of efficient and safe drugs.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Lifestyle-related Diseases

4.2.2 Growing Geriatric Population

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Comprehensive Research

4.3.2 Stringent Government Regulations

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Therapeutics

5.1.2 Diagnostics

5.2 Disease

5.2.1 Obesity

5.2.2 Diabetes

5.2.3 Autoimmune Disorders

5.2.4 Cancer

5.2.5 Gastrointestinal Disorders

5.2.6 Central Nervous System Disorders

5.2.7 Other Diseases

5.3 Product

5.3.1 Probiotics

5.3.2 Prebiotics

5.3.3 Symboitics

5.3.4 Other Products

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 AOBiome Therapeutics, Inc.

6.1.2 Astarte Medical

6.1.3 Axial Biotherapeutics

6.1.4 DuPont

6.1.5 Enterome Bioscience

6.1.6 Evelo Biosciences

6.1.7 Finch Therapeutics

6.1.8 Ginkgo Bioworks

6.1.9 Exeliom Biosciences, SAS

6.1.10 Osel Inc.

6.1.11 Second Genome Inc.

6.1.12 Seres Therapeutics



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fy2mmr

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



