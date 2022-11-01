‘Human Ken Doll’ Justin Jedlica is selling this charming Los Angeles bungalow for $2M

The reality television personality known as the world’s first Human Ken Doll is selling his aesthetically pleasing Los Angeles bungalow for just under $2 million, according to Compass real estate firm.

Justin Jedlica, 42, who gained international attention for undergoing up to an estimated 1,000 cosmetic procedures, has appeared on multiple seasons of “Botched,” the reality TV show focusing on extreme plastic surgeries that have gone wrong.

He bought the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home, built in 1923, for $1.3 million in 2016, according to Property Shark.

The residence, located at 823 N. Crescent Heights Boulevard near West Hollywood, features plenty of natural light and lush landscaping.

“As you enter through its gated front yard entrance with flagstone walkway, you’re greeted by a stucco facade and Spanish tile roof complete with archway and glassed mahogany front door,” according to the official property listing. “Inside, you are met by a lovely, warm, open space featuring plenty of natural light. Modern use of the space has been made, featuring a built-in work nook at the front which overlooks the serene front yard.”

There are extensive moldings, a coved ceiling, a gas fireplace and patterned hardwood floors in the living room that lead into the dining area. The kitchen has a foliage backsplash that adds “a pop of green and natural beauty” to the granite countertops, natural wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar, according to the listing.

The primary bedroom opens onto a covered seating area in the backyard, where there’s a hot tub and pool surrounded by mature hedges for privacy. The property includes a guest house with its own bathroom.

Josh Morrow of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass is the listing agent.

Glass walls and massive chess set adorn ‘picturesque’ estate for sale in California

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott list California estate for $22 million. Take a look