Human Hair Extension Market Is Expected To Reach at USD 7.63 Billion By 2030, at a CAGR Of 9.44% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, North America became the biggest market for real human hair extensions in 2021.

Farmington, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Human Hair Extension Market Size Was Valued At USD 3.71 Billion In 2022. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 4.06 Billion In 2022 To USD 7.63 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 9.44% During The Forecast Period. The sudden rise in CAGR is because of the market's demand and growth, which will go back to where they were before the pandemic.

When they go to public events, fashionistas care a lot about how they look and what they wear. So, people use high-tech hair integration products to make hairstyles that work for different events. Aside from that, changing fashion trends and more people trying out new hairstyles also increase demand and supply.

Today, both doctors and fashion experts recommend using hair products because they help hide split ends, keep hair thick, and colour wigs without hurting the health of the roots. For example, the Mayo Clinic, a health care centre in the United States, often tells its patients who are losing their hair to use fake wigs or hair extension tools to hide it.

Recent Developments:

In June 2021: Mayvenn Inc. opened its first retail shop on Fry Road in the Katy Area, Texas to offer its products to new customers, provide several services to its users and bridge the gap between customers and hairstylists.

In July 2018 – Beauty Industry Group Inc., a Utah-based professional hair extensions company, collaborated with GAUGE CAPITAL, a Dallas-based private equity firm, to acquire the assets of HALOCOUTURE, a California-based hair extensions company.

Segment Analysis:

Type Insights

There are clip-in hair extensions, fusion and pre-bonded hair extensions, tape-in hair extensions, and other types on the market. Clip-ins are one of the most popular types of products all over the world. Clip-in hair extensions are different from most other products because they can be taken off and put back on whenever the user wants. Users are more likely to use these extensions because they are easy to set up. Clip-in hair extensions tend to be heavier on the scalp than tape-in extensions. In the coming years, people are likely to be more interested in this kind of product because it looks more natural on the scalp.

Application Insights

Based on how they are used, the market is split into categories for women and men. In 2021, women turned out to be the biggest group. Even though most people who have hair loss problems are men, these extensions haven't caught on with men everywhere yet. The main reason for this is that most brands have always marketed their products to women. In the coming years, hair extension brands will be able to make money from the billions of dollars’ worth of the male market in Hollywood.

Sales Channel Insights

Based on how products are sold, the market is divided into two groups: online and offline. People in the business world have started new websites in the past few years to improve their e-commerce presence. For example, in July 2021, the U.S. company SL Raw Virgin Hair, which sells hair extensions, put out its first e-commerce app for iOS and Android devices. The company made it possible for people all over the country to buy its products through the new app.

Regional Outlook:

North America became the biggest market for real human hair extensions in 2021. In the United States, hair extension companies usually only work with salons that have been around for a long time. This is good for the brand's name. For example, Perfect Locks LLC, a California-based American company that makes hair extensions, only works with well-known businesses and salons to sell its products. Also, the company makes sure that the Perfect Locks brand stays with its distributors.

In the U.S., the way things are sold has changed a lot in the last few years. For example, in March 2021, USA Hair, a well-known online store in the United States that sells beauty products, announced that they would be selling a wide range of hair products, including hair extensions. The new line of hair extensions comes in many different colours to meet the needs of different types of customers. The online shop also said that all of its products will be up to 17% cheaper from now until March 28, 2021. Launching a new product is a smart move that shows how important fashion is becoming in the U.S. and how brands need to keep coming up with new products to stay in the game. Hair Visions International is a large company that sells products all over the world.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 9.44% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 7.63 Billion By Product Type Clip-in Hair Extension, Fusion & Pre-Bonded Hair Extension, Tape-in Hair Extension, Others By Application Female, Male By Sales Channel Online Channel, Offline Channel, Other By Companies GREAT LENGTHS (Italy), Balmain Hair Couture (France), Hairdreams Haarhandels GmbH (Austria), easihair pro (U.S.), Euro So. Cap Srl (Italy), Beauty Industry Group Inc. (U.S.), Cinderella Hair Extension (U.S.), Hairlocs (U.S.), KLIX HAIR, INC. (U.S.), UltraTress (U.S.), Racoon International (U.K.), Hair Addictionz (U.S.), F.N. LONGLOCKS (U.S.), Viva Femina, Inc. (U.S.), Femme Extensions (U.S.) Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Trends:

Since Vietnamese hair is becoming more popular in North America, especially in the U.S., new suppliers of raw materials are likely to move to Asia. Most Vietnamese hair comes from mountain villages, where the sun doesn't damage the hair of the villagers. Most Vietnamese hair sellers get their hair from women between the ages of 18 and 25, so they can sell strong, healthy hair all over the world.

Market Driving Factors:

Male pattern baldness (MPB) is a big hair problem all over the world, according to the American Hair Loss Association (AHLA). About 25% of men with male pattern baldness that is passed down from their parents lose their hair before they turn 21. The AHLA also says that 66% of men will have lost some hair by the time they are 35, and that their hair will have thinned out before they are 50. According to a report from the U.S. Census Bureau that came out in 2017 and was updated in 2020, the number of people 65 and older will rise from 15% in 2016 to about 25% by 2060. As the world's population ages quickly, hair problems are becoming more common in the U.S. and around the world. This will make more people want to buy things in the years to come.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

GREAT LENGTHS (Italy), Balmain Hair Couture (France), Hairdreams Haarhandels GmbH (Austria), easihair pro (U.S.), Euro So. Cap Srl (Italy), Beauty Industry Group Inc. (U.S.), Cinderella Hair Extension (U.S.), Hairlocs (U.S.), KLIX HAIR, INC. (U.S.), UltraTress (U.S.), Racoon International (U.K.), Hair Addictionz (U.S.), F.N. LONGLOCKS (U.S.), Viva Femina, Inc. (U.S.), Femme Extensions (U.S.), and others.

By Product Type

Clip-in Hair Extension

Fusion & Pre-Bonded Hair Extension

Tape-in Hair Extension

Others

By Application

Female

Male

By Sales Channel

Online Channel

Offline Channel

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

