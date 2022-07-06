Human Gene Sequencing Market Report 2022: New Diagnoses, Wellness and Prevention & Fertility Technology All Driving Market Growth
Dublin, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Gene Sequencing Markets, Strategies & Trends - Forecasts by Application, by Technology, by Workflow, by Product, and by Country, with Executive and Consultant Guides" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The plummeting costs for Genome Sequencing is creating a gold rush. New consumers, new technologies, new market niches. It is reminiscent of the birth of the internet industry; a wide range of well funded players are racing for market share on a global stage. This report forecasts the market size out to 2026. The report includes detailed breakouts for 14 countries and 5 regions.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Guides
2 Introduction and Market Definition
3 Global Listing of Sequencer Installed Base - Location & Contacts
4 Market Overview
4.1 Market Participants Play Different Roles
4.2 Human Gene Sequencing -Markets, Examples and Discussion
4.2.1 Inherited Disease - Not what it used to be
4.2.2 Newborn Screening - The Standard of Care
4.2.3 NIPT - We've Only Just Begun
4.2.4 Oncology - Understanding Two Worlds
4.2.5 Pharmacogenomics
4.2.6 Direct To Consumer - More Than Meets the Eye
4.2.6.1 DTC - How Many Segments?
4.3 Industry Structure
4.3.1 Hospital's Testing Share
4.3.2 The Rise of the Sequencing Lab
4.3.3 Sequencing as a Commodity
4.3.4 Informatics
4.3.5 Instrument Manufacturer Role
4.3.6 Healthcare Industry Impacts - Still Struggling
4.3.7 Can the Healthcare Industry Adapt?
4.3.8 Genetic Counselling as an Industry
4.3.9 Sequencing Adoption and Cannibalization
5 Market Trends
5.1 Factors Driving Growth
5.1.1 New Diagnoses
5.1.2 Wellness and Prevention
5.1.3 Fertility Technology
5.1.4 Cancer - Screening, Management and Monitoring
5.2 Factors Limiting Growth
5.2.1 Increased Competition Lowers Price
5.2.2 Lower Costs
5.2.3 Healthcare Cost Concerns Curtail Growth
5.2.4 Wellness has a downside
5.3 Sequencing Instrumentation
3.3.1 Instrumentation Tenacity
3.3.2 Declining Cost of Instruments Changes Industry Structure
3.3.3 Listing of Current Instrument Specifications
5.3.1 Long Reads - Further Segmentation
5.3.2 Linked Reads
5.3.3 New Sequencing Technologies
6 Human Gene Sequencing Recent Developments
7 Profiles of Key Companies
8 The Global Market for Human Genome Sequencing
8.1 Global Market Overview by Country
8.2 Global Market by Application - Overview
8.3 Global Market by Technology - Overview
8.4 Global Market by Workflow - Overview
8.5 Global Market by Product - Overview
9 Market Sizes by Application
9.1 Hereditary Gene Sequencing Market
9.2 NIPT Gene Sequencing Market
9.3 Oncology Market
9.4 Psychology Market
9.5 WGES Gene Sequencing Market
9.6 Pharmacogenomics Market
9.7 DTC Gene Sequencing Market
9.8 Research Gene Sequencing Market
9.9 Other Application Market
10 Market Sizes by Technology
10.1 Sanger Sequencing Market
10.2 NGS/2G Market
10.3 3G/Long Market
10.4 Other Technology Market
11 Market Sizes by Workflow
11.1 Sequencing Market
11.2 Sample Prep Market
11.3 Analysis Market
12 Market Sizes by Product
12.1 Instruments Market
12.2 Consumables Market
12.3 Software & Services Market
13 Vision of the Future of Human Gene Sequencing
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hho1sn
