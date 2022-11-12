'Human error' led to mislabelled children's acetaminophen sold in B.C. drug store

The College of Pharmacists of B.C. says mislabelled children's acetaminophen was sold at a Richmond Shoppers Drug Mart earlier in November. (The Associated Press/Patrick Sison - image credit)

Parents in Metro Vancouver have been warned that mislabelled children's acetaminophen was on sale for five days earlier this month at a Shoppers Drug Mart.

The College of Pharmacists of B.C. issued a warning this week saying the mislabelled compound was sold between Nov. 2 and 6 at the drug store at Cambie and No. 5 roads in Richmond.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for Loblaw Companies, which owns Shoppers Drug Mart, said no adverse reactions have been reported.

"This was a case of human error during the labelling process. As soon as the pharmacist realized the error, we took every possible step, including issuing the consumer advisory, to make sure the nine patients who purchased the product were aware," Catherine Thomas, vice president of communication, wrote.

The pharmacists' college says it's looking into what happened and whether further investigation is necessary.

Anyone who purchased the product is advised to stop using it immediately and return it to the store.

The news comes in the midst of a months-long shortage of children's pain and fever medication, which Health Canada has blamed on "unprecedented demand since the summer."