Human ears for dinner: the freaky fiction of Rachel Ingalls

What's cooking? Ingalls’s fiction blends domesticity with darkness - Keystone-France

In the past, in order to read Rachel Ingalls, you had to be a collector. My particular prize was a copy of The Pearlkillers (1986), purchased in Florida with the promotional materials still inside. I spotted it on a high shelf as a woman’s voice came incongruously in my ear, “And then my co-worker said, ‘Say, did you and your husband ever try roleplay?’ ” That was her kind of line, I thought, tossed off by a background character at a dinner party that is about to turn strange, as I flipped over the postcard to read, “We thought you might want to share your thoughts on Rachel Ingalls’s magical novellas with a friend.” This struck me as funny. Who would be there to receive it, I wondered, if I finally filled it out and mailed it?

If you know Rachel Ingalls, you probably know her for Mrs Caliban (1982), in which a grief-stricken, unhappily married woman named Dorothy falls in love with a 6ft 7in frogman recently escaped from the Institute for Oceanographic Research. He has been so heavily experimented upon that just about the first thing he does is pop a boner for her, though maybe this is testament to her desirability – we want to believe it is, that she is God’s ripest ­avocado for him. Or perhaps you know her for ­Binstead’s Safari (1983), recently re-released by New Directions, in which an unfulfilled housewife named Millie goes on safari with her anthropologist ­husband and finds herself blooming, in love and being invoked in songs about the lion god and his lion bride. On the strength of these two novels, there has been a manful attempt to expand her audience to readers of cryptid porn­ography, which hasn’t been entirely successful. ­(Binstead’s Safari also includes group sex in a ­balloon, another possible untapped market.) But none of our efforts has been entirely successful, has it? A dozen abject introductions have been written – read her, we beg, rescue her, as if she is one of her own inert female figures. I am here to say, however, that we are dealing with a freak, who never needed us at all, who does not need us now. We are the ­unimaginative husbands, and she left us long ago for someone bigger, ­better, glorious.

Story continues

The eight stories newly collected in No Love Lost: The Selected Novellas of Rachel Ingalls are evidence of a call in the night. No one wants novellas, or suggests that you write one, or lights up when you tell them you have an idea for a 117-page story. They are things, outcast forms like the creatures who call to her women through windows, creeping, caught between two worlds. In an interview with the New York Times in 1986 – one of the years of her revivification, when the British Book Marketing Council named Mrs Caliban one of the 20 best American postwar novels – she gave a quote that has been invoked in almost every consideration of her writing since, regarding its “odd, unsaleable length”. She said, too, that she only ever once got royalties; one imagines her getting a cheque for a cool $49, one for every page.

She was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 1940. Her father was an eminent scholar of Sanskrit at Harvard – this is a little funny, in one of her stories it would be funny – and her mother kept house, which in one of her stories would be treated as a matter of seriousness, even possible peril. She dropped out of high school when she was 17 and spent two years in Germany, first living with a family and then auditing classes at various universities, then returned to the US and graduated from Radcliffe in 1964. Her 2019 obituary in the New York Times contains a ­correction that she “did not graduate cum laude”, which would also be funny in one of her stories. That very same year, in the grip of an idea, she did something... quite extraordinary, really, but we will come back to that later.

A Rachel Ingalls story unspools something like one of Isak Dinesen’s fireside tales, mixed with a B-movie. It happens in some country in between England and America, the speech a little stilted, fallen out of its time. Even if the streets are familiar, we see them through the eyes of someone in the witness protection programme. Or else the characters are on a journey – after long years of a death-in-life marriage, they walk under green trees or among white ruins, now on one continent, now on another. And every so often someone says something like, “Say, did you and your husband ever try role-play?”

Fame came to her late: in 1986, Ingalls’s Mrs Caliban was named one of the 20 best American postwar novels

Not quite like this, not exactly like that. The seductions are like Angela Carter’s, if she wrote in very plain language and did not know who Croesus was. The mood, particularly in the travel stories, is like Daphne du Maurier’s. The humour is something like Muriel Spark’s, as is her willingness to suddenly set her characters on fire. “If she were writing Lorrie Moore’s stories,” I wrote in my notebook, “all the husbands would die.” But I think she does not sound like other people because she is playing an entirely different game. Better not to know too much about them, maybe. And best not to check how long they are before you begin, so that their real feeling can steal upon you gradually, like the feeling of not being able to run in a dream. In a favourite story of mine, “Friends in the Country”, Lisa and her uninspiring lover, Jim (no one in Ingalls’s universe is ever a boyfriend, really), arrive at a country house, and it becomes clear over the course of the night, after a dinner of thick tarry wine and a stew of what might contain ears, that they will not be allowed to leave. Why? Well, there’s the fog, and the fact that it’s the toads’ breeding season, and then, of course, Henry Kissinger is supposed to show up tomorrow. “Norman Mailer was here last weekend,” one of the other guests tells them. “He talked for hours about glands.” Alone in their guest bedroom, Jim and Lisa question whether they know these people at all. “I mean, maybe we took the wrong road. Are you sure they’re the right people? That sign we passed – the one that had a name on it – that isn’t their name, is it?”

Or maybe you do know them – maybe, as in “Inheritance”, they are the family you’ve never met. After her divorce and the death of her grandmother, Carla travels to meet her decayed, cobwebbed great-aunts Gisela, Gerda and Ursula. There is something off about them – they seem obsessed with lineage, and they just keep repeating “We are German” as a sort of code, like American political candidates. The family’s holdings are vast, they tell her, and the family flaw is... well. She’ll see for herself, soon enough. In a matter of days, Carla finds herself caught up in an affair with Carl, a man obscurely connected to her aunts and who, it appears to Carla, “could be driven to frenzy by the idea of large stretches of saleable land”. He takes her to visit the family estate in South America, where everyone looks curiously alike, servants and masters, and where the whole place seems to have been holding its breath for her. The pace of “Inheritance” is almost too perfect – again, we are in a dream, stalked by something inhumanly patient. The story is slowly sewn on Carla’s body like a wedding dress, and though we are given enough information to know what’s coming, still it leaps upon us in the end.

Perhaps the supernatural quality in her work is this inhuman patience. She will lie in wait forever for us, for the characters; she has all the “odd, unsale­able length” in the world. In “Something to Write Home About”, a more conventionally plotted story with a more delicate touch, John and Amy Larsen are on a tour of the Greek isles. The year is 1965 (one of the tourists they encounter is reading Fanny Hill), and they’ve been married for 18 months; she recently graduated with a degree in English. This happens, and that happens; they go here, and they go there, and all seems in order, except that Amy cannot stop compulsively buying postcards, filling them out, mailing them. At one point, as she writes, her hair drawn over her face so that passing soldiers stare at her, John squeezes her shoulders and assures her, “It isn’t inherited, Amy.” But Amy, compelled to share in the unspooling of the story, keeps writing. Share your thoughts on Rachel Ingalls’s magical novellas with a friend!

Here and there she pinches time together or performs some other artful fold. “No Love Lost” compresses a whole imagined wartime – the conflicts leading up to it, the clash itself, the stripped and ­brazen ingenuity that follows – into 70 pages, while still ultimately revolving around a two-person dance of domesticity at the centre. Mostly, though, she trusts in the power of pure sequence. The radio always on in the background is the greed for a baser (and more basic) narrative, splashes of gore, Twilight Zone music, here and there a snatch of opera. What plays behind everything are the twists, the turns, the possibilities that your husband might die in that car crash, might be cheating on you with your best friend, the family curse might be on you. And we will believe what happens because it is what comes next.

Knives out: Ingalls’s fiction blends domesticity with darkness - Coleman/ClassicStock/Getty Images

The most powerful force here is whim. A novella like Mrs Caliban might have been planned from page to page; here is the monster, here the romance, here the grand reveal. But the movement of other stories is tricksy and offhand and discovered, as if you are encountering the same surprises she did as you go. This movement requires strange lengths; it requires you to walk on, stumble, be misled – even, for certain intervals, to be lulled almost into sleep. This is a little boring, isn’t it, you ask, 30 pages into Theft, as the day of the beginning darkens into night, and then all at once it becomes the least boring story in the history of the world. This happens again and again. You are lured on, past the point where you could find your way back, and finally you are not even convinced the whim is hers – the same voice is calling you both. Go on a little further, says the voice. Come this way.

The whim called her on. It called her to London in the summer of 1964, to celebrate Shakespeare’s quadricentennial; she wished “to see and hear his plays as close to the source as possible” – the source, one assumes, being Shakespeare’s actual mouth. Upon reaching her destination, she decided to move there. That is not a sane decision, it has the logic of poetry. “I was dead on my feet for years,” Millie tells her husband, Stan, in Binstead’s Safari. “I didn’t wake up till London.”

“How did London wake you up?”

“Well, I’ve been talking my head off about it to anyone who’d listen. Romeo and Juliet. Covent Garden. Etcetera.”

The great pleasure of a reading life is to be in another mind as it works. You are with Shakespeare as he has those ideas, comes on those turns, uses words for the first time, invents the name Miranda. But to give yourself physically to him as a gift, on the occasion of his 400th birthday, is a split-second ­decision of the body. She was swept up, off her feet. Etcetera.

One thing that recurs again and again in her ­stories is that someone suddenly becomes wonderful. In Binstead’s Safari, it is Millie, drowned in domesticity, who “fended off an induced crack-up for many years”. But after her illumination in ­London, on safari, she flares out like a match. “Strength had come back into her, and just as suddenly as this: the sun rose and everything was different. It hadn’t ever been this way before, not during the years of her marriage, nor before that, when she’d lived at home with her family. Only now. Nothing threatened her. She had found her life.”

Sally Hawkins with Amphibian Man in The Shape of Water - Film Stills

There is a physical readiness in her people that is startling; let the right one show up, and they will walk out of their lives on the instant; they will leave children, houses, whole continents without ever looking back. Even if the love can never be consummated, they will go on in a kind of violent willingness, years and years, to the end of the line. In “I See a Long Journey”, a woman on a trip with her husband makes a pilgrimage to a child goddess, not really believing, of course, and ends up confessing to her. “She began, ‘I don’t know what to do. Year after year. My life is useless. I have everything, nothing to want. Kind husband, wonderful children. I feel ashamed to be ungrateful, but it never was what... it never seemed like mine. It’s as if I’d never had my own self. But there’s one thing: a man. He’s the only one who isn’t corrupted, the only one I can rely on. I think about him all the time. I can’t stop. I can’t stand the idea that we’ll never be together. He’s only a ­servant. And I don’t know what to do. I love him so much.’ She ended on a sob and was silent.”

A man. The word shines in her writing the way the word “shop” does: a place to walk into, spin around till your skirt flares and at last get everything you want.

Theft, her first published work, won the Authors’ Club First Novel Award in 1970; one imagines the jury looking around at each other, shrugging, and saying, “I guess that’s what this is.” She lets herself go physically in Theft in a way that she never really does again. There is a capacity for ecstasy – wide, rushing, roaring – that is later diverted into a sub­terranean current, only breaching occasionally in a phrase, a sentence. In Theft, a man named Seth is locked in a curiously archaic prison for the crime of stealing a loaf of bread. His cellmate is his brother-in-law, Jake, who seems to be a political prisoner, and the one guarding them is a near-mythical Greek ­figure named Homer. Before the men are led to their own execution, Homer gives Seth a handful of leaves to chew. This is an old trick and a good one, as ­reliable as a high fever. Seth’s intoxication will lift us into the air with him, it will make the story a story, and it will give us the first of her great lovers: tall, blue, unsuitable.

“I was looking at the sky. I saw it and I knew it as no man ever saw it before, looking into the heart of it, as no other man will ever know it.

“I’d never noticed before just how it is, how it is a face that looks back and looks with love, and is arms that open for you. How sweet and calm it is. How blue. How it is lovely beyond belief and goes flying away into farther than can be known. And it goes on like that, on and on. Forever and ever. Without end.” A figure, a form and arms open for you. Let yourself be loved by the strange thing, and lie down with its voice in your ear.

Booker-shortlisted novelist Patricia Lockwood

This is instructive. Are you living the right life? Is it strange, is it rich, is it surprising? I think of a lesser-known story (not included in the new selection), first published in 1987 in The End of Tragedy. In “An ­Artist’s Life”, we are introduced to Axel, who has always dreamt of being an artist but feels “that in putting the paint on the canvas he had been responsible for adding to the ugliness in the world”. Instead, he lives a small part of his friend Eino’s life, who shrugs and paints what he wants without worrying that the French will always do it better. But Axel, though he hears the call, lacks the courage to live inside his “dismal, misshapen daubs”.

One night, consumptive, dissipated, disgraced, he dreams of standing at the entrance to a room where people are talking and laughing and of a host who beckons Axel to sit next to him at the head of the table. “His host then took up a decanter and poured out wine into a glass, which he handed to Axel. But Axel saw that the decanter had been emptied; he was the only one at the table who had any wine. He thought it would be rude to let the others go without anything. So he handed the glass back, in order that some of the wine could be given to the rest of the company. His host smiled, accepted the glass again, and, instead of doing what Axel had expected, turned to the sideboard nearby and set the glass there, where it remained throughout the course of the dinner.”

This is a characteristic Ingalls scene: the room echoes, the people are faceless, everything is almost normal, and yet somehow it has the power to follow you into your sleep. In the morning, Axel coughs blood. Tossing with fever, nearing the end, he “remembered his dream about the host who had offered him the glass of wine. And suddenly he realised the meaning of it: the host was God and he had given Axel the full glass that he was meant to drink. It couldn’t be distributed among any of the other guests because it was intended for him alone. It had been the life he was supposed to live. And when he had refused it, it had to go unused by anyone.”

Life. This is the other word that shines in her: another one where you can walk inside, turn around – drop out of high school, move to England to marry Shakespeare – take what you want if you dare. “And he knew that – as he had once hoped – his life had indeed been picked out, from the beginning, to be the life of an artist, which wasn’t like the life of other men. An artist’s life was his work.”

I will not say that her life was her work. I will say that my life is my work, and part of it has been to read her – to be in the mind as it twists and turns, to follow the call as she heard it. A measure of fame came to her late, and she enjoyed it, but I doubt she would have wanted it sooner. Before it arrived, she was most often called “neglected”, as if she were a ­housewife in curlers and pearls. A better word might have been evasive. There is a sense in which she escaped us, to keep doing exactly what she wanted: listening to that radio, buying alligator pears with the grocery money, falling asleep in long green arms in the middle of the afternoon. Etcetera. Consider her called to be loved by the strange form of the novella, 6ft 7in tall, in frogskin, with a voice you would know anywhere.

From No Love Lost: The Selected Novellas of Rachel Ingalls (Faber, £9.99), out April 6