Human Augmentation Market to Garner $591.77 Billion by 2030: Says The Brainy Insights

The Brainy Insights
·7 min read
The Brainy Insights
The Brainy Insights

The rising awareness about the benefits of human augmentation will also contribute to the market's growth during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of neurological diseases and limb disabilities, among other conditions, has increased the demand for human augmentation by the healthcare sector, which will drive the global market in the forecast period. The North American region emerged as the largest market for the global human augmentation market, with a 36% share of the market revenue in 2021.

Newark, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global human augmentation market is expected to grow from USD 140.22 billion in 2021 to USD 591.77 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.35% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

A growing number of people suffer from acute stress, depression, and other mental health disorders due to a work-life imbalance and a lack of proper sleep. The increasing senior population has increased the percentage of people suffering from neurological disorders and neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and other dementias. There is also a rising demand for prosthetics, cochlear implants, bionic eyes, and hearing to achieve bodily integrity. Human augmentation helps achieve bodily integrity, and it restores/enhances/adds cognitive, physical, and mental capabilities for an individual.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12814

Therefore, the rising number of neurological disorders, the increasing adoption of human augmentation, and wider acceptability among industry professionals will drive the global human augmentation market. New technological advancements that improve the data collection & transmission and, visualization and functionality with enhanced accuracy are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities. The increasing scope of application across commercial, defense, entertainment, and aerospace industries will also facilitate market expansion. However, the high cost of human augmentation can hamper the market's growth. The sensitive nature of data collected and transmitted by human augmentation combined with poor data privacy & security regulations in the healthcare sector will challenge the market's growth. The need to constantly modify the human augmentation technology will also challenge the market's growth.

Competitive Strategy

To enhance their market position in the global human augmentation market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

• Google LLC paid USD 2.1 billion for Fitbit Inc. (US), a wearable technology company, in an all-cash acquisition in January 2021 to enter the wearable payment device industry. The acquisition would help Google strengthen its position in the wearable device sector.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Forecast CAGR

17.35%

2030 Value Projection

USD 591.77 billion

Base Year

2021

Human Augmentation Market Size in 2021

USD 140.22 billion

Historical Data

2017-2020

No. of Pages

230

Segments Covered

Product Type, Functionality, Application, Regions

Human Augmentation Market Growth Drivers

Growing demand for human augmentation in the healthcare sector

Market Growth & Trends

Increasing incidence of neurological diseases, neurodegenerative conditions, and a growing geriatric population will increase the demand for human augmentation to improve the individual's physical, cognitive, and mental capabilities. Product innovations, increased government spending on healthcare infrastructure, and increased public awareness about the availability of human augmentation technology are driving the market. Improving treatment services and device quality for clients is likely to provide an impetus for innovative human augmentation technology and its diverse applications in other life defense and aerospace sectors. Human augmentation also finds applications in the entertainment industry, where it is used in video games, augmented reality, and other recreational activities. The commercial sector is utilizing human augmentation in its customer services to provide a customer-centric experience to its consumers with the help of chatbots and virtual assistants.

Enquire before purchasing this report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/12814

Key Findings

• In 2021, the wearable devices segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 35% and market revenue of 49.07 billion.

The product type segment is divided into exoskeletons, wearable devices, intelligent virtual assistants, virtual reality devices, & augmented reality devices. In 2021, the wearable devices segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 35% and market revenue of 49.07 billion.

• The non-body worn segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 21.50% over the forecast period.

The functionality segment is divided into body-worn and non-body worn. Over the forecast period, the non-body worn segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 21.50%.

• In 2021, the consumer segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 45% and a market revenue of 63.09 billion.

The application is divided into commercial, medical, consumer, industrial, aerospace, defense, & others. In 2021, the consumer segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 45% and a market revenue of 63.09 billion.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Human Augmentation Market

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)
• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)
• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Among all regions, the North American region emerged as the largest market for the global human augmentation market, with a market share of around 36% and 50.47 billion of the market revenue in 2021. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period. The human augmentation market in the Asia Pacific has been expanding rapidly. China dominates the human augmentation market in the Asia Pacific. According to the United Nations' 2019 world aging population estimate, 703 billion individuals aged 60 and above. By 2050, this number is expected to reach 1.5 billion. In addition, 50 billion people have epilepsy, and 24 billion have Alzheimer's disease. Every year, around 6.8 billion individuals die due to one or more neurological illnesses. Neurological disorders degrade the quality of life as they impact the cognitive & motor functions of the patient. The geriatric population holds a significant share of the patients suffering from neurological diseases. Human augmentation can help early diagnose the condition and pre-emptive treatment to reduce the adverse health impacts. At-home care settings for the elderly can become more effective with the help of human augmentation as it allows real-time monitoring, surveillance, and diagnostics of the patient by the physician.

To purchase research report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12814/single

Key players operating in the global human augmentation market are:

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
• Google LLC
• Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.
• Garmin Ltd.
• Cyberdyne Inc.
• Magic Leap
• Casio Computer Co. Ltd.
• Vuzix Corporation
• Raytheon Company
• Fossil Group Inc.

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global human augmentation market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Human Augmentation Market by Product Type:

• Exoskeletons
• Wearable Devices
• Intelligent Virtual Assistants
• Virtual Reality Devices
• Augmented Reality Devices

Global Human Augmentation Market by Functionality:

• Body Worn
• Non-Body Worn

Global Human Augmentation Market by Application:

• Commercial
• Medical
• Consumer
• Industrial
• Aerospace
• Defense
• Others

About the report:

The global human augmentation market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com 
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com


Latest Stories

  • Hickey scores twice, Huneault posts shutout as Canada beats Czechs to open International Para Hockey Cup

    Canada's Para hockey team got off to a strong start at the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over host Czech Republic on Saturday in Ostrava. Three-time Paralympian Liam Hickey scored a pair of goals, including an empty-netter to close out the victory, while Mathieu Lelièvre scored his first goal with Team Canada to provide insurance in the third period. The Canadians took control following a scoreless first period and finished with 25 shots on goal. Jean-François Huneault recorded th

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Resilient Canadian women swept at volleyball worlds by reigning Olympic champion U.S.

    "We don't back down against these guys." Those words were head coach Shannon Winzer's attempt to keep her Canadian women's volleyball players motivated during a timeout late in a challenging first set on Monday against the top-ranked United States. They responded by putting forth a strong effort in the 81-minute game but couldn't upend the reigning Olympic champions, who prevailed 25-19, 26-24, 25-15 at the FIVB world championship in Arnhem, Netherlands. The 2014 world champion Americans improve

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any

  • Thitikul beats Kang in playoff, LPGA rookie wins 2nd event

    ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand birdied the second playoff hole to beat Danielle Kang and win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday. The victory made the 19-year-old the first LPGA player in five years to win twice in her rookie season. Sung Hyun Park posted multiple wins in 2017. Thitikul and the 29-year-old Kang finished the 54-hole event at the Pinnacle Country Club tied at 17-under. A six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Kang was making her third tour start since June

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • Judge still at 60, homerless in 4th straight as Yanks win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge went homerless for the fourth straight game and remained one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 7-5 on Saturday to close in on their first AL East title since 2019. Judge was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and a walk. Since hitting No. 60 to spark a ninth-inning comeback on Tuesday night, Judge is 3 for 13 with two doubles, five walks and six strikeouts. He made a rare showing of anger on the field in the seve

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • Maple Leafs hoping Murray-Samsonov tandem the answer to crease question mark

    TORONTO — Ilya Samsonov made a couple acrobatic saves during his first official on-ice session with the Maple Leafs. A few hours later, it was Matt Murray's turn to set up shop in the same crease as Toronto's second training camp group went through the paces. Kept apart Thursday, the organization is banking on a goaltending duo with plenty to prove coming together in tandem to stabilize hockey's most important position — and by far the Leafs' biggest question mark heading into the new season. "B

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Internationals close gap at Presidents Cup, trail Americans 11-7 after four sessions

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Taylor Pendrith thought he and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama were going to earn some points back for the international team when they were announced as partners for Saturday's afternoon session at the Presidents Cup. Unfortunately for them, they drew the duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, the most reliable pairing for the United States. After Matsuyama birdied the first hole for an early lead in the four-ball match, the Americans had six birdies to earn a 4 and 3 win,

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f

  • WWE star Kevin Owens dons Canucks jersey, inspires 'Bruce, there it is!' chants

    WWE star Kevin Owens brought the Vancouver crowd to its feet when he entered the ring wearing a Canucks jersey, courtesy of big fan Bruce Boudreau.