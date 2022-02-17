Huma Qureshi on using fiction to explore human emotions

Photo credit: Aliyah Otchere

“We think the things we choose not to tell others are small, but actually the act of withholding them makes them bigger,” says Huma Qureshi of the inspiration behind her debut collection of short stories, Things We Do Not Tell the People We Love.

Journeying from London to Lahore and Tuscany to the South of France, each tale is stitched together by underlying themes of love and loneliness; and each poignantly reveals the dissonance that secrets can cause in relationships. “It starts with a moment,” Qureshi reflects, “and as I explore that moment, I lose myself in the mystery of it.” A man leaves his girlfriend’s book out in the rain; a daughter tells her mother to be quiet; a teenager develops a crush – Qureshi’s rich, intimate prose recognises these instances as profound and transports you to the emotional heart of them.

Qureshi began her career as a journalist, covering what she describes as “deeply moving stories about families and real people” for The Guardian’s weekend supplement, taking creative writing classes in the evenings. “I began to realise that fiction was this vehicle for exploring human emotions,” she says, “putting people in difficult situations and trying to find a way out for them.”

Her other works include a celebration of migrant voices, In Spite of Oceans, and her emotive memoir of last year, How We Met, in which she describes her struggles when marrying for love outside of her Muslim community. Her dream had always been “to lock myself away and write books”; and when her youngest of three sons began nursery, she regained several precious hours a week to do so, in a nearby café. At the end of one of these sessions, she submitted “The Jam Maker” to the Harper’s Bazaar 2020 short-story competition, “with an eye on the clock knowing that I had to go and pick up my little boy,” she says. This tale, which was picked as that year’s winner, will be published in Things We Do Not Tell the People We Love – revealing once again the true power of a single moment.

‘Things We Do Not Tell the People We Love’ by Huma Qureshi (£16.99, Sceptre) is out now.

