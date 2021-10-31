Huma Abedin Says Anger Toward Ex-Husband Anthony Weiner and His Many Scandals 'Almost Killed Me'

Huma Abedin said the anger she felt toward her ex-husband, former U.S. Representative Anthony Weiner "almost killed me."

During an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, Abedin told Norah O'Donnell about the time she briefly contemplated suicide during her marriage to Weiner, 57, after her then-husband was involved in multiple sex scandals. The longtime aide to Hillary Clinton also reflects on their relationship and that chapter of her life in her new book Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds.

In the interview, which aired Sunday, Abedin spoke about their marriage and his many infidelities.

Abedin and Weiner began dating in 2007. One night after the couple was talking about possibly getting married, Abedin said she discovered "a very flirtatious text" from a woman she had never met before.

"I was shocked," she told O'Donnell. "And I showed it to him right away and said, 'What is this? Can you explain this to me?' And he did. You know, he was a public personality and [said] that people communicated with him all the time."

Despite the red flag, Abedin and Weiner went on to get married in July 2010. Nearly a year later, while Abedin was pregnant with the couple's first child, a photo of Weiner in his underwear appeared on his Twitter page. Weiner had lied multiple times about how the image appeared on his page, but ultimately confessed to posting it himself accidentally while attempting to message another woman. Soon after, Weiner resigned as a U.S. representative and sought therapy.

Then, in 2013, Weiner was caught in another sex scandal while running for mayor of New York City.

"My world exploded again in the most unexpected, shocking, humiliating, horrible way," Abedin said to O'Donnell. "We crossed a threshold. It was just surviving at that point."

At the time, Abedin stood by Weiner at a press conference after news broke of the latest scandal. After Weiner came in last place in the mayoral primary, they moved into a duplex and each took a separate floor. Abedin later discovered a phone that revealed he had been having physical relationships with women in their apartment.

But Abedin was distraught when yet another sex scandal involving her estranged husband arose during the final days of the 2016 presidential election when Abedin was a top aide for then-Democratic candidate Clinton.

"Anthony," she recited a quote from her book during the CBS Sunday Morning, "if [Clinton] loses the election, it will be because of you and me."

Abedin also remembered writing a single line in her notebook that same evening: "I don't know how I'm going to survive this. Help me God."

The mother of one filed for divorce on the same day Weiner pleaded guilty to transferring obscene material to a minor in May 2017. Weiner served 18 months in prison for the underage texts.

These days, Abedin said things between her and Weiner "are good."

She told O'Donnell that her faith helped her cope with anger toward her ex. "One of the best things I've had in my life is my faith and the belief that there's always a way through," Abedin said.

"We're co-parenting," she shared about their 9-year-old son Jordan, "and I learned the full truth. I processed it, and I've moved on and I wish him well."

When O'Donnell asked her, "you're not angry with him?" Abedin replied: "I can't live in that space anymore. I tried that. It almost killed me."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.