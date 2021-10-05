Hum Do Humare Do: Kriti Sanon Shares a Quirky Promotional Poster With Rajkummar Rao From Their Upcoming Film!

Hum Do Humare Do is an upcoming Hindi movie. The movie is directed by Abhishek Jain and will feature Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah as lead characters. The film is reportedly scheduled to release on Disney+ Hotstar, but no confirmation about the premiere date has been revealed yet. The flick is about a young couple who decides to adopt two parents to fill the emptiness in their lives. The adopted parents will be played by Rawal and Ratna, and their characters will probably damage havoc in the young couple’s life. Now, on Tuesday (October 5), Kriti took to Twitter and shared a quirky promotional poster with Rajkummar Rao. Have a look!

