Hulu’s ‘Woke’ Comedy Starring Lamorne Morris Gets Premiere Date, Teaser

Woke, the Hulu comedy based on the life and work of artist Keith Knight and starring Lamorne Morris, will premiere on Sept. 9, with all eight episodes available then.

Morris (New Girl) stars as Keef, an African-American cartoonist on the verge of mainstream success. When an unexpected – and very timely – incident changes everything, Keef must navigate the new voices and ideas that confront and challenge him without losing everything he’s already built.

In addition to Morris, the cast includes T. Murph and Blake Anderson. The series was developed by Knight and Marshall Todd (Barbershop). The co-creators serve as executive producers alongside showrunner Jay Dyer, Maurice “Mo” Marable, Aeysha Carr, Richie Schwartz, John Will, Will Gluck, and Eric Christian Olsen. Kate Schumaecker will serve as executive producer on the pilot. The comedy is a co-production between ABC Studios and Sony Pictures Television Inc.

Morris did a seven-year run on Fox’s New Girl and starred in the feature Game Night. He appeared in National Geographic’s Valley of the Boom and Netflix’s The Christmas Chronicles.

Marable filmed the third season of the IFC series Brockmire, starring Hank Azaria and Amanda Peet. He has directed episodes of Insecure, The Last O.G., It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Hap & Leonard and Veep.

Check out the just-released Woke teaser above.

